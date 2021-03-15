Saturday afternoon's battle of the Hornets between Manchester Essex and North Reading became a battle of experience vs. inexperience.
In the end, it was North Reading's veteran players that were the difference in a 33-13 win at North Reading High School.
"We have youth and inexperience in some spots and we're going to go through some growing pains early, especially against a team like that," Manchester Essex head coach Jeff Hutton said. "I think that was the difference in the game, especially early on."
Manchester Essex (0-1) has a stable of skill players returning but lots of newcomers on the interior line. North Reading, on the other hand, returned several players with varsity experience from a team that won the Cape Ann League Kinney Division a year ago.
North Reading (1-0) put Manchester Essex in a big hole early by scoring the game's first 20 points.
The home team marched right down the field on their first two drives, both ending with touchdowns from William O'Leary. His seven-yard run gave his team a 7-0 lead early and he added a three yard score later in the opening frame to make it 14-0 North Reading after one.
While North Reading scored on its first two drives, Manchester Essex went three-and-out, giving the home team all the momentum.
North Reading extended that lead to 20-0 with O'Leary's third touchdown on the day, a two-yard run early in the second quarter.
"We just couldn't get out of that hole," Hutton said. "We didn't have any explosive plays on offense, we just couldn't get on our blocks on that second level and their veteran linebacker had a great game. But we will get better once we watch the film and work on it at practice. We're not that far off, we were just a step behind this week."
Manchester Essex took a little bit of momentum back heading into halftime as Will Levendusky got the visitors on the board with a two-yard touchdown plunge to cut the deficit to 20-6.
The Manchester Essex defense then made a big stop late in the half with North Reading in the red zone to go into the break down just two scores and getting the ball to start the second half.
The North Reading defense, however, picked off a pass on the second play of the second half and then cashed in on the short field with O'Leary's fourth touchdown of the day to extend the lead to make it 27-7 North Reading.
The home team added another fourth quarter score and then Gavin Glass found the end zone for Manchester Essex late in the game to cap the scoring at 33-13.
Levendusky had 124 yards passing on 15 completions in the game. His main target was junior A.J. Pallazola, who hauled in nine passes for 76 yards to lead the team.
Manchester Essex returns to action on the road Friday night in another CAL crossover game at Triton (5 p.m.).