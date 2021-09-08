It’s a season of new looks for the Manchester Essex football team. The Hornets will not only be welcoming in first-year head coach Joe Grimes, but will also be playing in a new conference: the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.
Grimes is a familiar face to the program, having served as previous head coach Jeff Hutton’s assistant over the previous few seasons. He is an Ipswich High School graduate -- ironically the team's opening day opponent this Friday night -- who played for the legendary Jack Welch.
With Hutton leaving for Beverly High School in the middle of the summer, Grimes got a little bit of a late start as head coach, but knowing the kids and the program was a big advantage early on in the season according to the first year head coach.
"I bring some continuity to the job," said Grimes, who is also the junior varsity baseball coach at ME. "I know the program and I've coached all of these kids so that's big early on, especially with the late start. It's been a good transition so far."
Grimes has filled his coaching staff with some more familiar faces to the program in the form of three former players. Cory Burnham is back as an assistant with John Beardsley as both step into a varsity coaching role after coaching the junior varsity last season. Darren Twombly steps in to coach the offensive and defensive lines.
As for the team’s schedule, it is completely revamped after a move to the CAC, where it played prior to moving to the Cape Ann League in 2011.
The Hornets were successful in their first stint in the CAC, making four Super Bowl appearances and winning two from 1999-2008. Expect them to compete with the best in the CAC Small Division right away. The Hornets will be competing with Thanksgiving rival Georgetown (which also made the move to the CAC) as well as KIPP Academy, Lowell Catholic, Lynn Tech, Minuteman and Nashoba Tech.
The Commonwealth Conference is a good fit for the Hornets. In their last stint they were competitive with every team in every season, even in down years. In the Cape Ann League, being one of the two smallest schools along with Georgetown, put them at a severe disadvantage in football, where numbers are a bigger factor than any other sport. The CAC gives Manchester Essex a much better chance of getting into the postseason as its schedule features similar-sized schools.
"I think it will be a good fit for us," Grimes said. "We're playing schools with similar numbers in the program to us and we don't have any pushovers on the schedule. I think we will be competitive with everyone and they will be competitive with us. We will have to earn a playoff spot for sure."
On the field, the Hornets return their most exciting playmaker in senior A.J. Pallazola, who led the team in receiving a year ago and was a threat to handle the ball on the ground as well. The rest of the Hornets’ backfield from a season ago was lost to graduation, so Pallazola will be asked to do a lot this season. Fortunately, he has already proven that he can handle a number of different roles, having started since his freshman season.
"He's already shown what a playmaker he can be," Grimes said. "He's back at wide receiver this season. He runs great routes and he can make plays down field. He's great in the defensive secondary too."
Senior Luke Smith steps in at the starting running back role and looks to be one of the team's workhorses in the run game. Junior Brennan Twombly steps in at quarterback for the Hornets while Tristan Rogers and Sam MacDowell return on the offensive and defensive lines.
"We have some young guys stepping in but we have a strong core of veterans," Grimes said. "Brennan has been poised back there at quarterback in the preseason and our line should be improved this year. I think we have a good vertical passing game but we will run between the tackles when we need to."
Defensively, Smith and Pallazola again lead the way with Pallazola anchoring the secondary and Smith starting at middle linebacker. Rogers and MacDowell also figure into the team's defensive line rotation. Junior Jessie Oliver will start in the secondary at safety after showing some potential playing important downs last season.
The Hornets open up the season on Friday at Ipswich for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Jack Welch Stadium.
HORNET’S STING
Last year’s record: 1-5
Head coach: Joe Grimes (1st season)
Team captains: A.J. Pallazola, Sr., WR/DB; Luke Smith, Sr., RB/LB.
Leading returning rusher: A.J. Pallazola (6 carries, 61 yards)
Leading returning passer: Brennan Twombly (4-for-9, 38 yards)
Leading returning receiver: A.J. Pallazola (26 catches, 314 yards, TD)
Did you know: The Hornets return to the Commonwealth Athletic Conference this fall after playing in the CAL from 2011-18 and again in 2020. Manchester Essex had great success during its first stint in the CAC, winning two Super Bowls (1999 and 2008) and qualifying for two more while representing the conference.
2021 SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time
Sept. 10 at Ipswich 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Nashoba Tech 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Lynn Tech 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Cathedral 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at KIPP 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Minuteman 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 vs. Lowell Catholic 7 p.m.
Nov. 25 vs. Georgetown 10 a.m.