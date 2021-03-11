In the fall of 2019, the Manchester Essex football put up some big offensive numbers en route to an 8-2 record and a berth in the Division 7 North Finals.
In the "Fall 2" 2021 season, an abbreviated campaign, the Hornets will have to replace some of their more physical players from a year ago, but they also have most of their top athletes returning to the fold.
"It's nice to have a lot of speed and experienced ball carriers coming back," said head coach Jeff Hutton, now in his sixth season at the helm. "We're going to have to develop some new linemen but we have a lot of talented players and a group that is really excited to be playing."
Hutton was also quick to praise the team's senior leadership, led by its three senior captains, who will all be starting in the backfield.
Will Levendusky returns for his third season as starting quarterback after throwing or more than 1,100 yards a season ago. Gavin Glass is back in the backfield as the team's work horse back after scoring 13 touchdowns in 2019. Joe Daly also steps into the backfield at running back, he was a backup at multiple positions a season ago and a starter at outside linebacker.
Levendusky was one of the area's leading passers a season ago and also has a run element to his game. Hutton says he continues to see the natural progression at the position from him and he has added to his game as a senior.
Glass is a bruising back that can wear down defenses. At over 200 pounds, he is tough to bring down and gets stronger as the game wears on.
Daly is a versatile player that can run in and outside of the tackles and catch the ball out of the backfield. He plugged into multiple positions a year ago and could be used in a variety of ways as a ball carrier this season.
"Those three guys are the only three seniors who have been here all four years," Hutton said. "They've seen it all, a program with around 20 kids to a North Finals berth last year. They have all been instrumental in getting the program to where it is now because they lead by example.
None of them are rah rah guys but they are all leaders who put in the work the right way and love to work with the younger players to help get them better."
Junior A.J. Pallazola returns to the wingback spot and was second on the team in total yards a year ago.
Up front, Hutton has some size to work with and multiple returning linemen. Sam MacDowell is back at the tackle spot as is Tristan Rogers at guard. Will Rodier will also play both offensive and defensive tackle while Mike Quill is in the mix at guard and Ben Hurd will play center.
Defensively, Rodier and MacDowell will anchor the line on that side of the ball as well while Daly and Glass return at the linebacker spot. Levendusky and Pallazola lead the secondary after starting a year ago and racking up the interception numbers.
Return to the CAL
Manchester Essex played in the Cape Ann League from 2011-18, opting to play an independent schedule in 2019. This year, with the pandemic leading to an abbreviated season, the Hornets are back in the CAL.
"Most of the teams we played last year are in the Boston City League and they're not even playing until April," Hutton said. "It's a challenge, there are a lot of good teams, but we will suit up against anyone and the kids are excited to do it. Playing good teams like this will only make us better for the future."
Hutton and company open up the season on Saturday at North Reading (1 p.m.) in a battle of the Hornets for their first of six games. Every one of Manchester Essex's games will be against a team in a higher division as North Reading is in Division 4 followed by Triton (Division 5), Amesbury (Division 5), Lynnfield (Division 5), Hamilton-Wenham (Division 6) and Ipswich (Division 6).
The Hornets will not be playing Georgetown this season, a fellow Division 7 school and their Thanksgiving rival. Georgetown High School will not be competing in any sport during "Fall 2".