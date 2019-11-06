Manchester Essex girls blank St. Mary's

The Manchester Essex girls soccer team is returning to the Division 4 North Finals after a 1-0 win over St. Mary's in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at Hyland Field.
The Hornets (10-3-5) got on the board in the first two minutes of the game on a goal from Dasa Hase. That goal ended up being the game winner as the team's did not score over the final 78 minutes of the game.
With the win, Manchester Essex advances to Monday's Division 4 North Semifinals at Whittier Tech High School. The third-seeded Hornets take on No. 2 Innovation Charter (14-5) at noon.
That is the first game of a double-header at Whittier Tech on Monday as No. 1 Amesbury takes on No. 4 Essex Tech at 2 p.m. in the other Division 4 North Semifinal. The winner will meet next Sunday at Manning Field in the sectional finals.
Manchester Essex is looking to make its third finals appearance in the last five seasons. Amesbury is the two-time defending sectional champ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.