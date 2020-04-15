Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Chance of a morning shower. Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 51F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.