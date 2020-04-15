The Manchester Essex girls lacrosse program entered the decade as one of the consistently strongest programs in the Cape Ann League, and it finished off the decade in the same spot.
The Hornets put together a phenomenal 10 seasons that includes three Cape Ann League Baker Division crowns, three trips to the Division 2 North Finals and an incredible run in 2019 with the Division 2 North championship and a spot in the Division 2 State Finals.
Here's a look at some of the best players that led the program to its success.
Samantha Booma (2018)- The 2018 Cape Ann League Baker Division Player of the Year and four team league All-Star was as consistent as they come. The midfielder was a well rounded player that contributed on both ends of the field. She was great on the draw and she was just as likely to set up a teammate to score as she was to score. She was also rock solid on the defensive side of the field.
Christina Calandra (2019)- Calandra was an All League performer last spring as she excelled in her defensive midfielder role for the Division 2 North champs. Calandra's quick feet and awareness helped keep some powerful offenses at bay in a sport where scoring is at a premium. She was also a key transition player, getting her team from defense to offense smoothly.
Drew Charlton (2019)- A three time league All-Star and two-time All League performer, Charlton was a jack of all trades player. If she needed to score, Charlton could score with the best of them thanks to her speed and quickness. She could also play a facilitator role when called upon and she was extremely efficient on the draw.
Maggy DeLisio (2018)- DeLisio was a standout defensive player for Manchester Essex and helped the team reach the Div. 2 North Finals in 2018. DeLisio's quickness gave the opposing attack some serious trouble as she can keep up with the fastest of players and beat quick players to the spot.
Brigid Edgerton (2019)- A four-year varsity starter, Edgerton was a two-time CAL All-Star and a dangerous offensive player. Edgerton had a nose for the goal from her freshman year on and was a crafty player that found ways to beat defenders. She also scored a ton of big goals in the team's state tournament run last spring.
Katie Furber (2015)- A three time CAL All-Star and All League goalie, Furber gave opposing offenses fits for four varsity seasons. In goal, Furber's positional awareness propelled her to elite status as she always squared up to the shot no matter where it came from. She also had the lightning quick reflexes needed to excel in one of the most difficult positions to play in sports.
Sophia Guerriero (2014)- A tenacious defender, Guerriero was a CAL All-Star in 2013 and 2014. Her footwork alone gave elite offensive players trouble as she could keep up with their speed and quickness. She was also aggressive at the position and her non stop motor was tough to deal with.
Carolyn Heslop (2013)- A two team All-Star midfielder, Heslop perfectly fit the mold of the position as she could carry out multiple roles. She was mostly known for her offense as she was a crisp passer with a nose for the goal. She was also dominant on draw controls thanks to her height and she also chipped in on the defensive side of the field when needed.
Abby Lantz (2019)- The three-time CAL All-Star was known for her versatility as she was an All-Star performer at multiple positions. Lantz played defense, midfield and attack in her high school career, starting out on the defensive end of the field with her offensive role expanding each year. As a senior, she scored countless key goals in the team's run to the state finals.
Kyle Marsh (2011)- Marsh was a goal scoring machine in the early stages of the decade. The two-time CAL All-Star, who was also a Division 1 college field hockey player at Columbia, had off the charts athleticism that saw her blow by defenders. When she got near the goal she had great finishing ability and could easily rack up several goals each game.
Taylor Meek (2014)- Meek built up a serious resume in her varsity lacrosse career, earning first team All Cape Ann League honors four times. Meek was unstoppable with the ball in her possession as she had uncanny field vision and countless moves in her bag of tricks that dominated opposing defense. She was also a flashy player that could score on shots from behind the back or behind her head.
Bella Pomeroy (2019)- Pomeroy made an incredibly difficult position look easy in her high school career. The 2019 CAL Player of the Year and three time All-Star was a force in goal for the Hornets. Not only did she have the awareness to identify where the shot was coming from, she was an extremely aggressive goalie that was not afraid to come out of the crease to cut down angles or reroute shots.
Brittany Smith (2014)- An offensive juggernaut, Smith was a three-time CAL All-Star and the CAL Baker Player of the Year in 2014. Her speed and quickness could not be matched. She had an incredible shot that she could let go from different angles. She also had an array of moves at her disposal, both with her feet and her stick, to keep the defense guessing.
