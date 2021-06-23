DANVERS — Whenever the Manchester Essex girls lacrosse team is able to get on the scoreboard within the first minute of any game, the players are rewarded with a unique prize.
It’s not the type of materialistic prize you’re likely thinking of, but rather a fun incentive that undoubtedly gives the girls a boost of motivation: They get to have their head coach, Nana Gorton, do something of their choice, such as a run or something extra at practice.
“It’s a little game that we play,” said Gorton. “They’re always trying to start really fast because of that and get that first goal within a minute. They’re always looking at the clock and telling me, ‘Hey, just so you know that was within the first minute.’”
That small incentive has helped the Hornets start games strong and build a lead early in contests. Such was the case in Wednesday evening’s Division 2 North quarterfinal matchup at Essex Tech. The Hornets pumped in the game’s first six goals and cruised from there en route to a 14-3 victory.
Manchester Essex (9-4) now moves on to face Swampscott on the road in the sectional semifinals on Friday at 4.
“I think we kind of came out with flat feet and were lacking communication which got us in a hole early,” admitted Essex Tech head coach Matt Gwilliam, whose team was handed their first loss of the season. “It was tough to get out of that. We weren’t getting our slides fast enough and that just kind of dug us in a deep hole that was hard to overcome.”
While Essex Tech certainly battled until the end, they were never able to gain any sort of rhythm offensively against a stingy Hornets’ D. On the other end, Manchester Essex did a phenomenal job holding on to the ball for extended possessions, especially after they had already built a big lead. That made a comeback attempt even more difficult for the already reeling Hawks.
To add to the fantastic performance, Manchester Essex got terrific balance on the attack. Emma Fitzgerald (4 goals, 2 assists) and Lily Athanas (3 goals) led the way but five other players also found the back of the net in Gianna Huet (2 goals), Ella Chaffe (2 goals), Mechie O’Neil, Meyer Gist and Amy Vytopilova while the team as a whole dished out eight assists.
“When we can play as a team and trust each other and really just move the ball around with no one or two players that you’re only looking for, it makes for so much fun and it’s hard to play defense against,” said Gorton. “We had everyone setting up plays and that’s a testament to these guys playing together and wanting each other to do really well. You don’t always have that with a team.”
Riding that unselfish play and intelligent passing and defense, the Hornets built a 7-1 lead after one and a 13-2 advantage at the half. In nursing the big lead, Manchester then made it a point of emphasis to maintain possession and run the clock down for the remaining 25 minutes.
Senior captain Molly McDonald was certainly a bright spot for Essex Tech in the loss. She scored all three of her team’s goals to wrap up a stellar career on the turf.
Essex Tech also got some strong play in net from Eve Weiss, who faced a plethora of shots throughout the evening. Despite the loss, they remain in great shape moving forward as key sophomores like Maddie McDonald (team-high 54 goals) and Katie Comeau (over 30 goals and 20 assists) both return to the fold next year.