The Manchester Essex girls soccer program reached new heights in the 2010's (2010-19 seasons), which ended up being the most successful decade in program history.
The Hornets had never reached the state tournament until the 2015 season. Since that time, the program has reached the postseason four times in five seasons from 2015-19 including three trips to the Division 4 North Finals and the program's first ever Cape Ann League championship in 2018.
Here's a look at some of the best players to help the program go from a struggling program to a Division 4 North powerhouse.
Maya Baker, F (c/o 2020): A potent offensive performer and leading scorer as a senior in 2019. Baker established herself as one of the most consistent offensive threats in the CAL Baker in her high school career thanks to elite speed and finishing ability. She was a two time CAL All Star and a first team All League selection as a senior in 2019.
Jillian Bowen, F/M (2019): Bowen excelled both as a wing midfielder and as a striker when the situation called for it. Her speed and quickness made her incredibly tough to defend as she was second on the Hornets in scoring as a senior in the fall of 2018, when they led the CAL in scoring. She is a two-time CAL All-Star and a first team All League selection in 2018.
Jade Cromwell, D (2019): A model of consistency on the Hornets back line, Cromwell started every game since her freshman season and quickly became one of the CAL's elite defenders. She had the speed to hang with the most dangerous offensive threats in the league and was always in the right place. Cromwell was a three team CAL All-Star
Mia Cromwell, M (2020): A valuable two-way midfielder, Cromwell was an elite playmaker on some of the Hornets' best teams this decade. A two-time CAL All-Star and first team All League selection in the fall of 2019, Cromwell was great with the ball on her foot as she could shoot and set up teammates for scoring chances. She was also very strong on the defensive side of the field.
Maggie DeLisio, D (2018): DeLisio is one of only two Hornets to earn first team All Cape Ann League honors twice in the decade as she was recognized as one of the league's elite backs in 2016 and 2017. She could play sweeper back or on the wing and her positional awareness helped her shut down elite defenders in a deep league.
Sophia Gillespie, D (2019): A first team All League selection in 2018, where the team won a CAL title, Gillespie was a standout in every facet of the position. She was strong playing balls at her feet and through the air while she also had the speed to run with dangerous strikers on the wing and through the middle.
Dase Hase, F (2021): One of the program's most decorated players, Hase is the only player to be name CAL Baker Player of the Year, taking home the honor as a sophomore in 2018. Hase followed it up with a spot on the All-Star team as a junior and started the 2020's with another first team All League selection this past fall. Hase's speed and finishing ability were often too much for opposing defenses to handle.
Bella Mastendino, M (2016): Mastendino was the team's best player as it was making its rise in the Cape Ann League. She was an All-Star midfielder as a sophomore and followed it up with back-to-back first team All League selections as a junior and senior in the fall of 2014 and 15 respectively. She possesses an elite all around game and took on a number of roles in the center midfielder spot.
Bella Pomeroy, G (2019): A standout three-sports athlete and three sport All Decade selection (basketball and lacrosse the others), Pomeroy was an elite keeper in the Cape Ann League as a junior in the fall of 2017, earning a spot on the All-Star team before injuries hampered her senior year. Pomeroy was an aggressive keeper that could make plays in traffic and had the quickness to cut down well placed shots.
Hadleigh Richard, F (2018): A four-year varsity performer and three-time CAL All-Star, Richard is one of the program's top scorers this decade. The speedy striker made an impact as soon as she got onto the field earning All-Star honors as a freshman. Richard had great straight line speed and a big shot that she could unleash from anywhere.
Maddie Shaw, D (2016): Shaw led a standout defensive unit in the team's 2015 North Final run, the first tournament berth in program history. Shaw could take on the opponent's top scorer every night. She covered a lot of ground at the sweeper position and always made the right decisions. She was a two-time CAL All-Star performer.
Ella Silag-Stearns, G (2013): The Hornets struggled a bit in the early years of the decade, but Silag-Stearns was a rock in goal. With elite quickness and instincts, she was able to keep her team in every game, even against an onslaught of shots. She was recognized as one of the league's top goalies as a senior in the fall of 2012, earning an All-Star nod.