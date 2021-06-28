The Manchester Essex girls tennis team is heading to a familiar place: The Division 3 State Finals.
The Hornets (16-1) punched their ticked to the finals, their fourth trip since 2011, with a 3-2 win over South Sectional champ Cohasset on Monday at St. John's Prep.
With the win, Manchester Essex advances to Tuesday's State Finals against the Advanced Math and Science Academy on Tuesday in Manchester (time TBA).
Stephanie Pratt got the Hornets on the board with a straight set win at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0). The No. 1 doubles tandem of Parker Brooks and Gracie Susko followed with a straight set win of their own.
For the second straight match, the No. 2 doubles tandem of Emery-Weber Provost and Vanessa Gregory picked up the match clinching victory.
Manchester Essex is now looking for its fourth state title since the MIAA expanded the girls tennis field to three divisions. The Hornets took home the state crown in 2011, 2013 and 2018.