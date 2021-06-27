Manchester Essex girls tennis wins Division 3 North

For the fourth time in the last 10 years, the Manchester Essex girls tennis team is Division 3 North champions.
The top-seeded Hornets (15-1) wrapped up the sectional crown with a 4-1 win over No. 2 Austin Prep (13-4) at the Manchester Memorial Tennis Courts. The Hornets have now won the Division 3 North Sectional title in 2011, 2013, 2018 and 2021. The previous three times they won the section, they won the State Championship.
With the win, Manchester Essex will host the Division 3 State Semifinals on Monday at Manchester Memorial Tennis Courts (4 p.m.) against Division 3 South champion Cohasset (13-2).
Monday's winner advances to the Division 3 State Championship Match against The Advanced Math and Science Academy, the Central Sectional champ which beat Mount Greylock, 4-1 in its State Semifinal Match.
Stephanie Pratt got the Hornets started at No. 1 singles with a 6-2, 6-2 victory. The No. 1 doubles tandem of Parker Brooks and Gracie Susko also made quick work of their opponents with a 6-3, 6-1 win.
Lilly Coote was victorious in impressive fashion at No. 3 singles, 6-3, 6-3. Emery Weber-Provost and Vanessa Gregory scored the match deciding point at No. 2 doubles, squeaking out the first set before rolling to victory in the second, 7-6, 6-2.