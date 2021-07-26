Manchester Essex Male Athlete of the Year: Will Kenney

Will Kenney's 2020-21 athletic season featured three seasons of the same skill set: Distance running.
The senior may have competed in similar sports in all three seasons -- cross country followed by indoor and outdoor track -- but he put together a serious resume that earned him player of the year accolades in two different conferences. Kenney's prowess as one of the state's best distance runners makes him Manchester Essex's Male Athlete of the Year for 2021.
Kenney opened up the season with possibly his best overall performance in the fall cross country season. The Hornets only competed in five meets during the fall season due to COVID-19 restrictions shortening the season, but that didn't stop Kenney from establishing himself as one of the league's best. He was undefeated individually and, as a result, earned Cape Ann League Baker Division Runner of the Year honors.
COVID-19 wiped out both the league and state meets in the fall, but Kenney was slated to be one of the top individuals at those meets as well as he is a multiple time All-State qualifier in cross country.
In the Fall 2 "indoor season", where running races took place on the outdoor track, Kenney was again a dominant force. Competing in the mile, Kenney again turned in an undefeated individual season and again and again would have been a serious player in league and state meets.
"He's such a consistent and talented runner," Manchester Essex coach Nelson Desilvestre said of his senior during the Fall 2 season. "He's has a good chance of winning any race he lines up to compete in no matter the competition."
In the spring, Kenney competed for the Gloucester/Manchester Essex co-op outdoor track program, and his talents translated well to the Northeastern Conference, switching over from the CAL.
Competing in the mile and the 2-mile, Kenney again put together an undefeated dual meet season, earning the Northeastern Conference South MVP honors.
This spring, he was finally able to compete at the conference and state levels and he put together some impressive performances. Kenney finished second in the NEC mile and then turned in a second place finish in the Division 1 State Mile. He was the only Gloucester athlete to qualify for the All-State Meet this spring and he turned in an elite performance there as well with at top six finish in the mile, reaching the medal stand.
"He's one of the best runners in the conference and he shows it every meet," Gloucester head coach David Coleman said during the spring season.
Kenney will be continuing his running career at the collegiate level as he will be competing for Division 1 Holy Cross in both cross country and track.
Manchester Essex Male Athletes of the Year
2009- Pat Orlando
2010- Brian Ciccone
2011- Joe Mussachia
2012- Joe Burgess
2013- Liam Aldrich
2014- Seth Cohen
2015- Craig Carter
2016- Alex Beckmann
2017- Marco Kaper
2018- Robbie Sarmanian
2019- Kellen Furse
2020- Kellen Furse
2021- Will Kenney