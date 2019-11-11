Manchester Essex reaches sectional finals with dominant win

The Manchester Essex girls soccer team is heading to the Division 4 North Finals for the second season in a row, and its most bitter rival awaits.
With a 4-1 win over No. 2 Innovation Charter on Monday at Whittier Tech High School in the Division 4 North Semifinals, No. 3 Manchester Essex is back in the sectional finals thanks to the dominant showing on both ends of the field.
With the win, the Hornets (11-3-5) will take on top-seeded and two-time defending Division 4 North champion Amesbury on Sunday at Manning Field (1 p.m.) in the Division 4 North Finals.
The Hornets and Indians have plenty of history, both in the tournament and the regular season. The teams finished one-two in the Cape Ann League Baker Division during the regular season thanks to a pair of Amesbury wins over Manchester Essex, 2-0 and 1-0.
Sunday's game will also mark the third straight year where the two teams have met in the state tournament. Amesbury also won those previous two meetings, 1-0 in the first round of the tournament in 2017 and 2-1 in overtime in last year's sectional final.
In Monday's win, Wrede Charlton got the Hornets off to a 1-0 lead with a goal early in the first half. Innovation Charter, however, battled back to tie the score at 1-1 later in the first half. But Dasa Hase gave Manchester Essex the momentum heading into halftime as she scored twice late in the half to give her team a commanding 3-1 lead at the break.
Maya Baker added a second half goal and the Hornets cruised to the 4-1 win. Sunday's final will be the team's third appearance in the Division 4 North title game since 2015.
