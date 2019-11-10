Manchester Essex shuts out Latin Academy in semis

For the first time in the current MIAA postseason format, the Manchester Essex football team is heading to a sectional final.
The top-seeded Hornets dominated from start to finish in a 28-0 rout of No. 5 Latin Academy in Saturday's Division 7 North Semifinal at Hyland Field.
With the win, Manchester Essex moves to 7-1 and will take on No. 2 Greater Lawrence (6-3) on Friday night at Hyland Field in the Division 7 North Finals (7 p.m.). The cold weather over the weekend lifted the ban on nighttime games due to the threat of EEE.
The Reggies enter Friday's final after taking down Lowell Catholic, 32-15 in their semifinal game on Saturday.
Manchester Essex head coach Jeff Hutton was quick to credit his team's depth in the win.
"The thing that I'm very proud of is that we have injuries and we had guys step up and do the job," he said. "That says something about our depth this year, something we didn't have a year ago."
Manchester Essex's quarterback, wide receiver captain tandem got the Hornets out to a 14-0 halftime lead.
After a scoreless first, quarterback Will Levendusky, who had a big game completing eight of 10 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns, hit Tristan Nowak (4 catches, 115 yards) for a 64-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 in the second quarter.
The pair connected on a 12-yard score before halftime to take a two-score lead into the break.
In the third quarter, the Hornets put the game away with two more scores. Levendusky connected with Lars Arntsen for a 10-yard score and then ran it in from one yard away to give the Hornets a 28-0 lead after three.
The defense, led by linebacker Anthony Rano, took over from the start, holding Latin Academy to just 164 yards of offense. The visitors moved the ball at times but a stout Hornets defense and several offensive miscues kept them out of the end. zone.
"It was such a great defensive effort by everyone today, we had three interceptions and I think we wore them down physically," Hutton said. "Anthony Rano was all over the field today, he's really coming into his own out there."
