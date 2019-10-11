Manchester Essex smothers Roxbury Prep

The Manchester Essex football team had its most challenging game of the regular season as Roxbury Prep visited Hyland Field on Friday in a rain and wind storm. While the score was not totally lopsided and the Hornets allowed a touchdown for the first time this season, they still turned in a dominant performance in a 20-6 win.
With the win, Manchester Essex moves to 4-0 with two games remaining in the regular season.
“What was good today is that we faced some adversity with the element and injuries and we worked our way through it,” Hornets head coach Jeff Hutton said. “We showed some character and we had some young guys seeing their first varsity action because of our injury situation and they did a great job filling in.”
The Hornets controlled play throughout but Roxbury Prep made them earn every yard they got.
Lars Arntsen, who led the team with 54 yards rushing and 94 yards of total offense, opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a four yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 Manchester Essex.
The Hornets would strike again in the second when quarterback Will Levendusky found Frank Wood for a 10-yard touchdown pass to give them a 14-0 lead at the break. Levendusky only threw seven times in the rain, but he completed four of those passes for 65 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Hornets shutout streak came to an end after 14 quarters when Roxbury Prep scored to cut the lead to 14-6 after three. That touchdown, however, did not come on a sustained drive against the vaunted Manchester Essex defense, it came after the Hornets fumbled inside their own five yard line.
Manchester Essex put the game away when Levendusky hit Tristan Nowak for a four-yard strike to make it 20-6. Defensively, Manchester Essex allowed under 120 yards with only 32 coming in the first half.
The Hornets have what could be their most difficult regular season game next Saturday as Bedford visits Hyland Field (2 p.m.).
