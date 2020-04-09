The Manchester Essex softball program has come a long way in the last decade.
The Hornets were always a competitive team in the Cape Ann League, but struggled against some of the larger schools in the early years of the decade. But the program continued to get better and snapped a long state tournament drought by getting into the postseason in 2018 and 2019, putting together a winning season last spring.
During the program's emergence, a lot of good players have come through the program. Here's a look at some of the best.
Nicole Bradley (2013)- An athletic center fielder, Bradley played on some struggling Hornets teams but still managed to dominate as she was an All League performer as a senior and an All-Star as a junior. She covered a ton of ground in the outfield and had a big throwing arm to go with it. At the plate she was a standout in the middle of the batting order and a RBI machine.
Melanie Carter (2017)- Carter was named to the CAL All-Star team three times in her high school career, twice earning All League status for her work at both corner infield positions and behind the plate. She settled in as a third baseman in her junior and senior seasons, where she was an elite defensive player on grounders and fielding bunts. At the plate, she was a big bat in the middle of the lineup that could hit for average and power.
Kelsi Field (2013)- A three-year starter at second base and All-Star performer as a senior, Field was a consistent commodity both on the diamond and in the batter's box. She had good range at second base and a strong enough arm to turn a double play. At the plate she was a top of the lineup hitter that regularly got on base.
Molly Field (2019)- Two time CAL All-Star was a dangerous hitter and a versatile fielder. Field saw action at second base, third base and shortstop in her high school career, and she played all three positions well thanks to a slick glove and a strong arm. She was also a very consistent hitter out of the No. 3 hole, where she was an elite run producer.
Rachael Gallagher (2014)- An All League shortstop, Gallagher was a potent two-way star. Defensively she was one of the best middle infielders in the CAL at one of the busiest positions. She had a consistent glove and a big arm to make plays in the hole. At the plate she was a key run producer in the middle of the lineup, which helped her earn a spot on the All-Star team as a junior and senior.
Claire Gendron (2020)- The All League catcher was supposed to be starting up her senior year, but she has already produced more than most players do in an entire high school career. Gendron led the Hornets in hitting last season en route to a state tournament berth and has been a varsity player since her freshman season. The three-time All-Star is also elite defensively behind the plate.
Bailey Graves (2015)- A two-time CAL All-Star and All League performer in her senior year, Graves was as consistent as they come at third base and at the plate. She used her quick reflexes and quickness at the hot corner to both protect the line and get to bunts or slap hits. At the plate she was a catalyst in the middle of the order that led the team in hitting and RBI in her senior season.
Kristen Harding (2018)- A three-year starter at shortstop and an All League performer, Harding was at the forefront of the team's resurgence, leading it to the state tournament for the first time in well over a decade in 2018. Harding did not have a weakness in the field. At the plate she was a consistent presence that went on some serious hot streaks where she could carry an entire lineup.
Sydney Levasseur (2020)- Levasseur saw significant time on the mound as soon as she stepped on the field as a freshman and is now a two-time All-Star at the position. She pitched the Hornets into the state tournament as a sophomore and junior and is currently in her senior year. A power pitcher, Levassuer can rack up the strikeouts and fanned 15 in a state tournament win last year. She's also has a potent bat.
Rebecca Lynch (2011)- An All-Star third baseman, Lynch was a three-year varsity player that led the Hornets at the beginning of the decade. She had a strong arm and a good glove in the field. At the plate she was a top of the lineup hitter that excelled at getting on base and finding ways to get into scoring position once she got on base.
Samantha Woodman (2015)- Woodman's speed made her the prototypical leadoff hitter and center fielder. In the field she covered a ton of ground and could track balls hit deep into the outfield. At the plate she was constantly on base and could beat out well placed grounders on the infield en route to an All-Star selection as a senior. She was also a threat to steal every time she got on.
Patty Wright (2011)- An All League shortstop, Wright was a complete player in the early part of the decade. Defensively she did not have a weakness to her game as she could track balls up the middle and in the hole and had the arm to throw out fast baserunners. She was also an elite hitter that hit a ton of extra base hits and was a big time run producer.
Paige Zaval (2014)- One of the Hornets' better teams this decade was in 2014, when they missed the tournament in a deep CAL by just one game. A reason for the team's success was the consistency of Zaval on the mound. The All-Star pitcher had a bevy of weapons at her disposal to keep opposing hitters off balance. She could pitch to contact and she could force swings and misses when she needed to.
