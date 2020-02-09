Manchester Essex swim cleans up at CAL Meet

Thanks to several standout individual performances at the Cape Ann League Meet, the Manchester Essex swim team was well represented on the CAL's All League and All-Star teams.
Senior captain Elizabeth Athanas and sophomore Shea Furse led the way for the Hornets as they shared Girls Swimmer of the Year Honors. Both Athanas and Furse earned a league title in four events, two relays and two individual events.
Athanas took home the league title with a win in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, her fifth straight CAL title in the event. Furse won the 200 and 500 freestyle.
The CAL swimmers of the year also combined with Maddie Carvalho and Emma Ketchum to win both the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay to earn All League honors.
The boys were led by senior captain Josh Dobson, who was All League with one individual and two relay wins.
Dobson won the 200 freestyle and combined with Joaquim Mittermaier, Sean Phelan and Sam Rice to win the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Dobson was also a league All-Star in the 500 freestyle.
Other league All-Star selections came from Rice (50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke), Carvalho (100 butterfly), Phelan (100 butterfly) and Mittermaier (100 backstroke).
