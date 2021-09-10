IPSWICH-- It was a battle of debuting head coaches in Friday's non-league tilt between Manchester Essex and Ipswich. Joe Grimes of the Hornets coached his first game against his alma mater with Zack Lamkin seeing his first head coaching action for the Tigers. In the end, it was Grimes and the Hornets that opened up the 2021 football season with a hard fought, 21-8 victory at Jack Welch Stadium. "I thought it was our defense that keyed our win tonight," Hornets head coach Joe Grimes said. "We held them to just one touchdown and hung in there for the win." Manchester Essex (1-0) opened up an early lead that it would not relinquish. The Hornets opened up the scoring in the opening frame when junior quarterback Brennan Twombly (178 yards, 3 touchdowns passing) hit senior captain A.J. Pallazola (5 rec., 126 yards, 2 touchdowns) with a 25-yard touchdown to make it 6-0 after one. The Twombly to Pallazola connection would strike again in the second quarter, this time on a four-yard score on the final play of the first half. Twombly then hit Henry Otterbein for the conversion to make it 14-0 Hornets at the break. The late first half score was set up by a 19-yard reception from Pallazola inside the 10. "It was a good football game, we played hard," Tigers head coach Zack Lamkin said. "We just made more mistakes than they did and got into an early hole." Manchester Essex continued to control play in the third as Twombly tossed his third touchdown pass of the night, a 24-yard strike to Henry Thurlow to extend the lead to 21-0 where it stood after three. Manchester Essex stifled the Ipswich attack all night, continuously pressuring quarterback Aiden Arnold and sacking him on multiple occasions. The Tigers finally broke through in the opening minute of the final quarter when Arnold connected with Charles Henderson for a 16-yard score. Max Somers hauled in the two-point conversion from Arnold to cut the deficit to 21-8. "They had us on our heels in the fourth quarter," Grimes said. "WE were getting tired but we made enough plays to win." Manchester Essex returns to action on Friday night when Nashoba Tech visits Hyland Field (7 p.m.). Ipswich travels to Lowell Catholic on Friday night (7 p.m.). Manchester Essex 21, Ipswich 8 at Jack Welch Stadium, Ipswich Manchester Essex (1-0) 6 8 7 0| 21 Ipswich (0-1) 0 0 0 8| 8 ME- A.J. Pallazola 25 pass from Brennan Twombly (kick failed) ME- Pallazola 4 pass from Twombly (Henry Otterbein pass from Twombly) ME- Henry Thurlow 24 pass from Twombly (Cian Brennock kick) I- Charles Henderson 16 pass from Aiden Arnold (Arnold run) Individual Statistics Rushing- ME: Jesse Oliver 3-13, Brennan Twombly 6-32, Daniel Wood 1-1, Luke Smith 1-4, Henry Otterbein 5-33. Ipswich: Aiden Arnold 5-9, Henry Wright 12-77, David Lonergan 9-59, Matt McGowan 5-11. Passing- ME: Brennan Twombly 9-23-178-3-1. Ipswich Aiden Arnold, 6-7-68-1-0. Receiving: ME- Henry Thurlow 2-27, Henry Otterbein 1-11, AJ Pallazola 5-126, Jesse Oliver 1-14. Ipswich: Charles Henderson 3-27, Joe Powis 1-13, David Lonergan 2-27, Bradford McGowan 1-1. ||||