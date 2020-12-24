Manchester Essex was the new team on the block in cross country and indoor track and field in the 2010's. Despite the fact that the program was brand new, the Hornets were highly competitive in both sports. Manchester Essex athletes also made a big impact competing for the Gloucester outdoor track and field team in the spring over the second half of the decade.
Manchester Essex cross country was particularly successful in the decade as the girls took home four straight Eastern Mass. Div. 6 championships from 2013-16 while the boys took home three straight Eastern Mass. Div. 6 crowns from 2013-15.
Here's a look at some of the most talented athletes to compete on the track and cross country courses for the Hornets.
Dean Campbell (2019)- The lone sprinter on the team, Campbell was a force in both the Cape Ann League and Northeastern Conference in his high school career. He excelled in the indoor 300m and the outdoor 200m. Campbell holds the Manchester Essex indoor 300m record with a time of 36.34, earning him an second place finish in the Div. 5 Meet as a senior and a spot in the All State Meet. He also turned in a top-five finish at the Eastern Mass. Outdoor Div. 2 Meet in the 200m.
Mia Cromwell (2020)- Cromwell is the only athlete on the team to run just one season as she was solely an indoor 1,000m runner, and one of the best in the state. The 2020 Gloucester Times Manchester Essex Athlete of the Year is a two-time Cape Ann League champion in the event who holds the school record with a time of 3:00. She also won the Division 5 State 1,000m title in her senior year and followed it up with a trip to the medal stand in the event in both the All-State and New England meets.
Charlie Davis (2016)- One of the Hornets' top cross country runners during its Div. 6 championship runs. Davis was also a standout in the mile and the two-mile during the indoor season. In cross country, he turned in a top three finish in the Div. 6 Meet as a senior in 2016 and a top-20 finish in the All-State Meet. He was also a key point scorer in Manchester Essex's Div. 6 title wins in 2013 and 2014.
Fiona Davis (2014)- Another distance ace who was the senior captain on Manchester Essex's first cross country Divisional crown in 2014. Davis was a two-time top 20 finisher at the All-State Meet in the fall cross country season. She was also a standout on the indoor track, twice taking home the Cape Ann League 2-mile championship and twice qualifying for the All-State Meet in the event with a pair of top-five finishes in the Division 5 Meet.
Eve Feuerbach (2019)- One of the more decorated runners of the decade, Feuerbach was a state level competitor in all three seasons. In cross country she was a top 10 finisher at the All State meet four times and a former Eastern Mass. Division 5 champion. On the outdoor track she won the NEC mile three times and qualified for the Division 1 All-State meet in the event. She also has a top five finish in the Div. 5 indoor mile and multiple Cape Ann League championships.
Holly Fossa (2018)- Another distance ace that was strong in both cross country and track. Fossa was a top 20 finisher in the cross country All State Meet twice and finished in the top 10 in Division 6 two-times. She was a medalist in the indoor 2-mile at the Division 5 Meet during the winter season and continued her success in the spring, winning the NEC 2-mile championship as a junior in 2017 while turning in a top 10 finish at the Division 1 State Meet.
Patrick Guinee (2018)- Guinee was a cross country and indoor track standout and a state level competitor from his sophomore year on. He turned in a second place finish at the Eastern Mass. Div. 6 Meet twice and twice finished in the top 10 at the cross country All-State Meet. On the indoor track he was a medalist in the Div. 5 mile twice in his high school career.
Cameron Holley (2015)- One of the Hornets' top performers as the boys cross country and track teams began to emerge on the state level. He was Manchester Essex's top finisher in the fall of 2013 and 2014 as the team went on to capture the Eastern Mass. Div. 6 title. He went on to finish in the top-20 in the cross country All-State Meet twice. On the indoor track he was a two-time All-State qualifier in the mile and the Div. 5 State Mile champ as a senior in 2015.
Will Kenney (2021)- Kenney still has time to add to his resume as he is currently in his senior year. But his performance in his first three years of high school during the 2010's still stack up among the best. He's a multiple time All-State qualifier in cross country and medalist as a sophomore in 2019. He won the Division 5 indoor state mile championship as a junior and followed it up with a top three finish at the All-State meet and a medal at the New England Meet. He is also a Cape Ann League and Northeastern Conference mile champ.
Olivia Lantz (2015)- Lantz racked up the accolades in her high school career and is the program's first and only individual All-State cross country champ, taking home the win as a junior in 2013 and following it up with a runner-up finish in 2014. She is a two-time CAL Runner of the Year in cross country and indoor track and a two-time Eastern Mass. Division 6 champ. In cross country she holds the mile record for both Manchester Essex and Gloucester, winning multiple CAL and NEC titles. She was also a multiple-time medalist in the mile in both the indoor and outdoor All-State Meets.