The Manchester Essex indoor track team was in action on Monday night at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston and earned a split with Cape Ann League rival Hamilton-Wenham.
The boys won in convincing fashion, 53-18 with first place finishes in nine of 10 events while the girls fell to a strong Generals squad, 42-20.
Eli Heanue led the way for the boys with a pair of individual victories. Heanue took home the win in the high jump (5-foot-2) and the 2-mile (11:44.84).
Will Kenney also had a big day for the Hornets, setting a new junior record in the mile (4:35.44) en route to a first place finish. He was also part of the winning 4x400m relay team along with Sam Kenney, James Wendell and Finn Carlson, who finished with a combined time of 3:50.34.
Other victories for the Manchester Essex boys came from Josef Vytopil in the dash (7.66), Jack Morgan in the 300m (42.38), Wendell in the 600m (1:34.38), Sam Kenney in the 1,000m (2:51.34), Ryan Olivier-Meehan in the shot put (40-feet-1 1/4).
Vytopil also finished second in the shot put (31-feet-6 1/4), Luke Zellman was second in the dash (8.04), Carlson was third in the 600m (1:41.37) and Logan Cooper was third in the mile (5:34.29).
On the girls side, Elizabeth Loring turned in the lone first place finish, winning the 600m with a time of 1:53.23.
Anonia Cicala was second in the hurdles, Althea Hurd was second in the 1,000m (3:55.27), Olivia Ford finished second in the mile (6:46.51), Olivia Ford was third in the 1,000m (3:56.67), Emily Fossa was third in the mile (6:58.95), Pippa Cox-Stavros was third in the dash (9.88), Olivia Renzi was third in the 300m (54.74) and Molly Brady was third in the 600m (2:03.21).
The Hornets return to Cape Ann League dual meet action on January 14 against Ipswich at Andover High School (6:45 p.m.).
