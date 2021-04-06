The Manchester Essex Fall 2 track team was back in action on Monday for a Cape Ann League dual meet at Lynnfield, earning a split on the afternoon.
The Hornets boys were impressive in a 56-24 victory while the girls fell to a strong Pioneers squad.
The boys team, which moves to 2-1 with the win, turned in seven first place finishes out of the nine events and even swept three events.
Eli Heanue led the way with wins in both the mile (5:07.1) and the high jump (5-foot-6). Other Manchester Essex victories came from Emerson Kahle in the dash (7.0), Nate Gardiner in the hurdles (10.5), James Wendell in the 600m (1:32.2), Will Kenney in the 1,000m (2:39.6), Cormac Edgerton in the 2-mile (11:20.1) and the 4x400m relay team of Tyler Cronin, Max Kirk, Logan Patrick and Cameron Light (4:14.7).
The girls, who fell to 1-2 on the season with the loss, were led by first place finishes from Amy Vytopilova in the 300m (48.7), Caroline McKinnon in the 600m (1:57.3) and Caelie Patrick in the 1,000m (3:25.3).
"I think we had a good day overall," head coach Nelson DeSilvestre said. "We were competitive on the girls side until the field events. The Lynnfield boys were a bit shorthanded but that didn't stop our boys from having solid performances up and down the line."
The team is right back in action on Thursday at Amesbury (3:45 p.m.).