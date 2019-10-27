Manchester Essex wraps up top seed with win over AC

The Division 7 North football playoffs will officially go through Manchester Essex.
With a 35-21 win over Arlington Catholic in Saturday's regular season finale, the Hornets finish the season at 5-1. On Sunday, the MIAA released its playoff pairings and Manchester Essex earned the top seed in Division 7 North.
The Hornets will take on a familiar face and their biggest rival in No. 8 Georgetown (4-3) on Saturday at Hyland Field in the Division 7 North Quarterfinals.
"I'm very excited about how far we've come being 0-5 at this time last year to being 5-1 and the No. 1 seed," Manchester Essex head coach Jeff Hutton said. "I am so proud of our kids, that was a tough victory out there today. They have some good athletes over there and two of the best defensive tackles we've seen all year."
Saturday's win was a hard fought game as the 0-7 Cougars were up for the challenge, giving the Hornets all they could handle in the second half after falling behind by 20 points.
Gavin Glass put the Hornets on the board in the first quarter with a two yard touchdown run, which was set up by a 28-yard pass from quarterback Will Levendusky to Lars Arntsen down to the two.
Arlington Catholic answered with a 26-yard field goal from David Rufo to make it 7-3 after one, but Manchester Essex built a comfortable lead with 21 points in the second frame.
A.J. Pallazola's 44-yard kickoff return set the Hornets up in good field position after the field goal and Lars Arntsen finished off the drive with a seven yard score to extend the lead to 13-3.
After recovering an Arlington Catholic fumble, Glass scored from 19-yard out and Tristan Nowak added the conversion to extend the lead to 21-3.
The Cougars answered with a 49-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Hammond to Jose DaSilva to make it 21-9. But Arntsen scored again to make it 28-9 at the break.
Arlington Catholic cut the lead to 28-15 on another touchdown pass from Hammond and then got a stop on defense. But Arntsen blocked a Cougars punt and then added his third touchdown of the afternoon to give Manchester Essex a commanding 35-15 lead in the fourth quarter.
Hammond hit DaSilva for a 35-yard score but that's as close as Arlington Catholic would get, 35-21.
"We had to get a little creative with different formations on offense because they were making us earn everything we got," Hutton said. "But we made plays when we needed them."
This weekend, the Hornets and Royals will be squaring off for a spot in the Division 7 North Semifinals against the winner of Friday's semifinal between No. 4 Nashoba Tech (5-2) and No. 5 Latin Academy (5-2).
On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Greater Lawrence (4-3) hosts No. 7 St. Mary's (4-3) on Saturday and No. 3 Lowell Catholic (6-1) hosts No. 6 O'Bryant (4-2) on Friday night.
