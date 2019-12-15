The Gloucester hockey team faced a stiff test in its season opener as a highly touted Masconomet squad visited the Talbot Rink on Saturday.
From the opening face off, the visiting Chieftains showed off their size, speed and talent as they were all over the Fishermen in a 4-1 victory.
"I'm not going to sugar coat it, we were totally outplayed," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "It was game one, we wanted tough competition and Masco provided that."
Masconomet got going on its 45-18 edge in shots on goal early on, and if it weren't for the play of Fishermen goalie Connor Vittands (41 saves), it could have been a more lopsided score.
Masco opened up the scoring when Chris O'Grady took a pass from Jason Schueler, who was behind the Gloucester net, and put it home for a 1-0 lead, which stood after one period of play despite a 14-4 shot on goal advantage from the visitors.
Gloucester tied it up at 1-1 in the second when Ryan Bergin took a nice feed from E.J. Field from the left wall and it in.
But the Chieftains responded quickly when Schueler deflected a Matt Elliott shot from the point to take a 2-1 lead, which was the score after two periods.
The Masconomet pressure started to pay off in the third as Schueler added an insurance goal just over a minute into the frame and Elliott scored three minutes later to make it 4-1.
"Team speed is one of our strengths and we have a lot of returners on the ice and in the locker room," Masconomet head coach Andrew Jackson said. "And our young guys stepped up and contributed too which was nice to see."
Gloucester had its chances to get back into the game with a close call early in the third period and a 5-on-3 power play that it could not capitalize on.
"I was pleased with the way we kept skating hard the whole game," Geary said. "We'll go back to practice and work on the things we need to work on."
The Fishermen are back at home on Wednesday against Algonquin (7 p.m.).
