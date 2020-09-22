There's a scene from 'The West Wing' in which Martin Sheen's character, President Jed Bartlet, is swearing in a new staffer and reminds him to never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world.
The President asks the new guy if he knows why. The answer is because it's the only thing that ever has.
It turns out the TV show's writers borrowed that piece of wisdom from the anthropologist Margaret Mead. Nevertheless, as student-athletes all over the North Shore and especially in the Northeastern Conference finally begin their fall sports seasons this week, that scene is replaying over and over again in my head.
Make no mistake about it: this small group of young citizens in our backyard changed the world.
About a month ago, the principals from the Northeastern Conference decided they'd skip the 'Fall 1' season laid out by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association. The decision was roundly criticized, both in this newspaper and by parents and coaches across the landscape of the 13 cities and towns with schools in the league.
Over time, it changed. Beginning at Masconomet Regional, various school committees granted permission for the Fall 1 season to begin under the modified, social distancing rules set forth by the state. Practices in golf, soccer, field hockey and, in some cases, girls volleyball are underway, with games real games coming in the next few weeks.
I don't believe adults brought about these changes. It wasn't the written words of journalists, social media posts of parents, or the pleading of coaches that convinced these school committees it was safe to play.
It was the student-athletes.
It would've been easy for the NEC's young people to accept their fates or to believe they were powerless in the face of school administrators, effectively their bosses. It would've been even easier for them to get angry and lash out, scarred by everything they'd already lost to coronavirus.
They did neither. To their immense credit.
They organized, holding a multi-community rally in Danvers to ask the adults to "let them play." That rally birthed demonstrations before school committee meetings at Masconomet, Peabody and Beverly that ultimately helped lead all three of those school boards to approve the return to play.
When it's so common to turn on the TV and see the opposite, seeing these local student-athletes handle their cause with class, dignity and respect warms the heart. The young men and women were careful to maintain social distance and keep their masks on at these rallies. They were respectful of their elders, careful with their word choices and eloquent with their requests.
These were not your stereotypical jocks who wanted sports because they don't like to read. These were not the spoiled, entitled lot their generation gets painted as demanding something right now or else. These were thoughtful, committed citizens.
People have asked me why we need sports amid a pandemic and health crisis. Why is so much energy being spent on simple games when we need that capital for education? Well, sports keep many kids engaged in school who may lapse or drop out without them. Beyond that, I'd challenge you to look at this way this NEC Fall 1 crisis unfolded and agree that high school sports are education.
If these kids had kept their mouths shut, they wouldn't be playing. If they'd conducted themselves immaturely in these protests, they wouldn't be playing. If they'd been immature all summer, sparking viral outbreaks while playing amateur sports and practicing together, they wouldn't be playing.
Yet they are playing, because they got involved in the process.
They learned about how local governments work, what power various boards and committees wield and how to reach them. They learned about why those school board races they might've otherwise ignored matter. They learned that when you work together with the government at a local level in a positive and respectful way, you can effect positive change.
What better, more important, lesson could possibly exist in any chemistry book or F. Scott Fitzgerald text?
I'd be willing to bet that a kid who gets engaged in their local community when they're in high school is far more likely to remain an engaged citizen when they're older. So by encouraging this involvement, we've set up a whole generation of young adults who've seen that great things can happen when you engage; that when you do the right things, the government can work for you.
A quick word to those student-athletes that brought about this positive change in such a laudable way: the work has only just begun.
Yes, you've earned the right to play. It's only akin to winning a first round playoff game or to qualifying for the state tournament. You don't stop working, right? You keep working to win that state championship.
While there won't be a state championship to compete for this fall, you need to keep working to keep the games going. You got what you asked for and now it's on you to prove that you can handle it. Follow the rules, on and off the field.
In the past, a house party or a stray vape might've cost you a few weeks worth of playing games or a chance at the playoffs. In the age of COVID-19, it'll probably cost you the entire season, perhaps the winter season, and most importantly the trust of these local boards when your peers ask to play in the winter, Fall 2, spring and next year.
So far, you've risen to the challenge; there's no reason to believe you can't do it because, as you've proven to us, there's nothing you can't do when you organize and you believe.
To the student-athletes of the NEC, I say well done. But remember, you're not done changing the world yet.