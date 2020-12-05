ME Alum Smith takes over Marblehead girls hockey squad

Looking for the leader to take it into the future, the Marblehead co-op girls hockey program decided to look to the past.
Brittany Smith, who is fourth on the program's all-time scoring list, was hired as the Lady Headers' coach on Friday. A 25-year-old graduate student from Manchester, Smith is thrilled to take the reins and get into coaching at the high school level.
"I'm really excited to get on the ice, meet the girls and start seeing the game from a new perspective," said Smith. "It's something I've always wanted to do. I got a chance to work on some learn to skate and skills development stuff last year and to be able to coach at the high school level is something I'm really looking forward to."
Smith takes over a program that draws players from Marblehead, Swampscott, Manchester Essex (her alma mater) and Hamilton-Wenham as well as middle school age players. The team went 7-11-2 last year in its only season under Ryan Wood and ended the year on a high note by winning the Kelly O'Leary tournament.
"We're thrilled to have Brittany at the forefront of our program," Marblehead AD Greg Ceglarski said. "She brings passion, energy and a wealth of knowledge and experience."
Playing for former coach Emily Hudak in high school, Smith had 70 goals and 107 points in three varsity seasons (Manchester Essex didn't have a co-op team when she was a freshman). A multi-sport standout who was the Gloucester Daily Times Athlete of the Year for Manchester Essex in 2014, she went on to serve as captain for the women's hockey team at Sacred Heart, where she earned a degree in Health Science.
Marblehead will get on the ice for the first time next week as the squads around the state get underway amid precautions to enforce social distancing. The Northeastern Hockey League will be starting on January 9 and playing a 14-game schedule.
"I'm looking forward to the team building aspects and getting to do that with my own philosophies I've built from all my years playing for great coaches," said Smith, who said her first focus is on skills development and helping the kids become better players.
"I full heartedly believe you focus on skills to develop your game. No one can master hockey but you can enhance those skills. If your fundamentals are there, you're going to have success."
As far as systems go, while Smith enjoys the strategizing that goes with them she doesn't want to be so strict that a system hinders the creativity on the ice.
"Hockey's a game of fluidity," she said. "You want to have structure but along with the freedom to read the play and see what's going on. Some of the best advice I got was from a coach who told me, 'go with your gut.'"
Smith is studying acupuncture at the Mass College Pharmacy and Health Sciences.