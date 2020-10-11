Patience was a virtue for the Manchester Essex boys soccer team in Saturday's game against Triton.The visiting Vikings implemented a very defensive strategy and held the Hornets scoreless for the vast majority of the first half despite a big advantage in possession for the host.
Manchester Essex, however, did not get frustrated and patiently wore down the Triton defense, eventually exploding for five second half goals in a 6-0 win at Hyland Field.
"Triton came at us with good structure and patient defending. It was 0-0 for quite a while there," said Manchester Essex head coach Rob Bilsbury, whose team improves to 2-1 in bouncing back from a loss on Thursday night. "But the boys did a really good job of staying together and staying positive with each other. They understood that good things would come if they kept playing the way they were playing."
After a bunch of chances, the Hornets finally opened the scoring in the final two minutes of the first half on a perfect cross from Gus Brown on the right wing onto the foot of Naderson Curtis, who pounded it home from close range for a 1-0 Hornets lead at the half.
"That first goal was a beautiful finish," Bilsbury said. "It was a great cross from Gus Brown, who is normally a reserve that logged some quality minutes today, and Naderson is so electric when you give him a chance that close. That goal really got us going."
Manchester Essex took that momentum and ran with it in the second half.
Tommy Bowen put home a cross from Curtis to make it 2-0 in the 46th minute. Curtis followed three minutes later, finishing a give-and-go with Beren Schmidt and three minutes after that Eli Cox put home a through ball from Schmidt to give the Hornets a 4-0 lead in the 52nd minute.
Manchester Essex tacked on two more in the fourth quarter (soccer has moved to quarters this season due to COVID-19 restrictions) with one from Brown in the 63rd minute and Curtis' third of the game on an indirect free kick to cap the scoring at 6-0. Schmidt notched his third assist of the day on Curtis' goal.
"We got solid play up and down the lineup today," Bilsbury said. "They were unselfish and patient. It paid off with a lot of second half goals."
The Hornets are right back in action on Monday morning hosting Georgeown (10 a.m.). Bilsbury is hoping the Hornets can build some momentum as it enters the second third of the abbreviated regular season.
"We have another big one against a Georgetown team that is always tough to beat," Bilsbury said. "We want to continue to do the good things we did today. It definitely took a couple of games but we are starting to get used to playing with these new rules and adjustments."