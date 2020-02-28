For the second season in a row, the third time was not the charm for the Manchester Essex boys basketball team against rival Georgetown.
The Hornets entered Friday's Division 4 North Quarterfinal tilt having beaten the Royals twice in Cape Ann League Baker Division, just as they did a season ago.
Unfortunately for No. 4 Manchester Essex, No. 12 Georgetown came into Manchester Essex High School and pulled off a state tournament upset, for the second season in a row. Riding a hot start, the visiting Royals left the floor with a 73-60 win.
With the loss, the Hornets finish up the season at 15-6 while Georgetown improves to 12-10 and advances to the Division 4 North Quarterfinals against No. 1 Austin Prep next week.
"Georgetown is a good team and they came out shooting the ball extremely well," Manchester Essex head coach Tim St. Laurent said. "We kept playing hard the whole game and didn't quit. We had a great season."
Georgetown, a team that relies heavily on a high volume of three-point shots, came out on fire as a 14-0 run gave the visitors a 16-2 lead early in the first frame, nine of those points from from Jason Bellefeulille.
"I thought our kids played extremely well and shot well," Georgetown head coach Jason Kielty said. "We hit some huge shots and did a great job covering their scorers.
The Hornets finished the opening frame on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to 16-11, but Georgetown got momentum back in the second with a 9-0 run, powered by a pair of Jack Lucido threes, to get the lead back up to double-digits at the half, 39-25.
Manchester Essex cut into the deficit in the third, finally getting some shots to fall to trail by only seven, 53-46 after three. The Royals, however, held them off in the fourth and preserved the win by outscoring the Hornets, 20-12 in the frame.
"My hats off to Manchester Essex, they're a great team and they didn't quit," Kielty said. "They beat us twice in the regular season but we played really well tonight."
