ME girls lax falls to Newburyport in sectional finals

Sunday's Division 2 North Girls Lacrosse Final was the rubber match between Manchester Essex and Newburyport in the sectional final.
The two Cape Ann League rivals were meeting in the Division 2 North Finals for the third season in a row and split the previous two meetings with Newburyport winning in 2018 and Manchester Essex in 2019.
On Sunday, the Hornets ran into a buzz saw as the top-seeded Clippers were firing on all cylinders en route to a 17-2 win to capture the sectional championship, their third in the last four seasons.
Manchester Essex, the No. 10 seed in Division 2 North, finishes up the season at 19-5.
Newburyport raced out to a 6-1 lead and never looked back, extending the edge to 10-1 at the half and 14-1 after three quarters of play. Lily Athanas and Ella Chafe had the Manchester Essex goals. Sam King had six goals to lead Newburyport.
The Hornets picked up three postseason wins to reach the sectional finals, a 19-5 win over Bishop Fenwick in the First Round, 14-3 over Essex Tech in the quarterfinals and 12-8 over Swampscott in Friday's semifinal.