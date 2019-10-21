The Rockport and Manchester Essex golf teams finished up the 2019 season competing with the best the section has to offer in the Division 3 North Tournament at Sandy Burr Country Club in Wayland.
In the end, both the Hornets and Vikings turned in top 10 finishes as a team.
Each team sent six golfers to compete with the top four scores from each team counting towards the final tally.
Manchester Essex, the Cape Ann League Baker Division champs, finished in a tie for sixth in the stroke play tournament with a 356. Rockport, on the other hand, was not far behind in a tie for 10th shooting a 361.
The top three finishers qualify for the state tournament and those spots went to Weston, St. Mary's and Austin Prep.
Manchester Essex had the top two local finishers on the day as Ian Taliaferro and Theo Parianos each shot an 85, good for 15th overall. Rockport's Jake Engel was next as he finished tied for 22nd with an 87 with teammate Jack Cahill a stroke behind him in 26th place.
Sam Rice (92) and Charlie Gendron (94) round out the point scorers for Manchester Essex with Will Cahill (89) and Bowen Slingluff (97) rounding out the scoring for Rockport.
