ME's Furse named CAL Baker Hoop Player of the Year

For the second straight season this school, Manchester Essex's Kellen Furse has been named the Cape Ann League Baker Division's Player of the Year.
After being honored as the CAL's top player during the soccer season this fall, Furse was recently honored by the league's basketball coaches as the CAL Baker Player of the Year.
"Kellen has been so consistent for us all season," Hornets head coach Tim St. Laurent said. "He's not only a great player but a great competitor. He's obviously a great scorer but he has a complete game."
Furse was the league's leading scorer this winter, averaging 24.5 points per game.
The senior guard excels at getting to the basket but also has a reliable jump shot to go with it along with great production on the defensive end of the floor.
The senior captain became the sixth player in Manchester Essex basketball history to reach 1,000 career points and he currently sits at 1,000 points exactly as his team heads into the state tournament. The Hornets open postseason play on Friday at home against Georgetown in the Division 4 North Quarterfinals (7 p.m.).
Furse was also named first team All Cape Ann League, and he joins Rockport junior forward Gavyn Hillier on the team.
Hillier was a force for the Vikings this season. A double-double machine, he averaged more than 20 points per game this winter and over 10 rebounds per game. The junior captain was also a big shot blocking presence in the middle of the Rockport defense and will be leading a Vikings team next season that has all of its players returning from this season.
Manchester Essex senior forward Mason Paccone was named second team All Cape Ann League. The sharp shooting Paccone led the Hornets in three-point shooting while averaging just under 13 points per game.
On the girls side, the Hornets also had two players named second team All Cape Ann League.
Senior captain Emily Jacobsen was named to the team after leading the Hornets in scoring and three-pointers this winter. Junior guard Lily Athanas was also named to the team. She served as an offensive facilitator and possibly the team's best defensive player, handling the opponents most dangerous ball handler most of the time.
