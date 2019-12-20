The Manchester Essex boys and girls swim teams were both right near the top of the Cape Ann League standings a season ago. With elite level talent back in the lineup for both teams, especially the girls, they are looking to climb back near the top of the league standings this winter after finishing second in both the dual meet and CAL Meet a season ago.
The Hornets girls are especially stacked with talent at the top of the lineup as four state qualifying swimmers return to the girls squad and two returning for the boys.
The girls, who finished with a record of 6-1 last season, are led by senior captains Elizabeth Athanas and Maddie Carvalho.
Athanas has been one of the Hornets' top swimmers since she was a seventh grader and is back for her final high school season, and sixth varsity season, after reaching the medal stand at the state meet in each of the last two years. She is also a four-team All Cape Ann League selection as she won the 100 breaststroke four seasons in a row.
Carvalho is a two-time state qualifier and a 2019 CAL All-Star performer who excels in the longer distance freestyle races.
The two captains are joined by 2019 state qualifiers Shea Furse and Emma Ketchum.
Furse, a sophomore, was the team's top finisher at the state meet a year ago, finishing second in the 100 backstroke. She was an All League selection in that event and also a state qualifying in the 200 freestyle. Ketchum is a freestyle standout and a league all-star and state qualifier a year ago individually and in a relay team.
Carson Komishane, Alex Briggs and Olivia Gado also figure to be key contributors to the team this season. Komishane and Gado each competed in the North Sectional Meet a year ago in the individual medley and freestyle respectively.
The boys, who also finished 6-1 last season, are led by senior captains Sam Rice and Josh Dobson lead a team that was hit hard by graduation.
Dobson is the defending league 500 freestyle champ and a state qualifier in the 200 freestyle relay a season ago, also turning in a top 10 finish in the 500 freestyle at the North Sectionals. Rice, on the other hand, is another freestyle ace who was part of the league champion 400 freestyle relay team last winter, which was also a state qualifying team.
The two captains are joined by veteran Sean Phelan, a versatile swimmer who was a league all-star in the individual medley last season.
Both the boys and girls squads opened up Cape Ann League dual meet action last week with tight losses to Lynnfield. The teams are back in action on January 5 at Hamilton-Wenham.
