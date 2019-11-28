ME takes down Georgetown for third straight Thanksgiving win

GEORGETOWN-- For the second time this season, the Manchester Essex football team successfully turned its meeting with rival Georgetown into a slugfest.
The two teams play contrasting styles with the Royals taking to the air and the Hornets looking to control the line of scrimmage with their run game while sprinkling in the pass to keep the defense honest.
It was Manchester Essex that was able to dictate the tempo in Thursday's Thanksgiving Day meeting at Georgetown High School with a 28-12 win.
With the win, its third straight over Georgetown on Thanksgiving, the Hornets finish up the season at 8-2. Manchester Essex also beat Georgetown, 30-7 in the Division 7 North Quarterfinals.
"They say the game is won or lost in the trenches and that's where we won the game today, on both sides of the ball," Manchester Essex head coach Jeff Hutton said. "Gavin Glass was a workhorse for us today running the ball and on defense at linebacker. He made some tomes runs and some hard hits."
The elements, heavy wind and at times rain, and the Royals could not stop Glass and the Hornets rushing attack in the hard fought game. Manchester Essex controlled time of possession and answered both of Georgetown's touchdowns with a touchdown of its own.
The Royals had some success moving the ball but a couple costly turnovers prevented the offense from finding a groove.
Georgetown, however, actually scored first, as it did in the playoff meeting, when Jared Graf ran it in from two yards out for a 6-0 lead.
The Hornets would respond quickly as the running of Glass and Lars Arntsen set up Glass' two-yard touchdown run and Luke Gjerde's extra point gave the Hornets the lead for good at 7-6.
The visitors tacked on two more scores at the end of the half on a 10-yard run from Arntsen and a Glass run with only 36 seconds left in the half to take command with a 21-6 edge at the break. The final touchdown of the half was set up by a Luke Smith interception at the Georgetown 40 while the Royals were moving the ball steadily.
Georgetown played itself back into the game in the third quarter when another two-yard touchdown run from Graf made it 21-12, where it stood after three quarters.
"Ultimately a few plays and some injuries hurt us along the way but I was proud of the way the guys fought," Georgetown head coach Eric McCarthy said. "We had some guys playing new positions, like Chris Guyer, who is a receiver and playing running back. I'm excited about our future."
The Hornets once again responded to Georgetown's scoring drive with a scoring drive of their own as Glass found the end zone for a third time with a three-yard run to make it 28-12.
"That was a six minute drive in the fourth quarter that chewed up a lot of time," Hutton said. "We did a good job of answering them. When they scored, we came right back and scored ourselves."
The Manchester Essex defense was strong once again, especially against the pass as Royals quarterback Stephen MacDonald was held to 67 yards passing after throwing for well over 200 against them in the playoff meeting. Smith, A.J. Pallazola, Tristan Nowak and Will Levendusky led the secondary.
Manchester Essex 28, Georgetown 12
at Georgetown High School
Manchester Essex (8-2) 7 14 0 7| 28
Georgetown (4-7) 6 0 6 0| 12
G- Jared Graf 2 run (run failed)
ME- Gavin Glass 2 run (Luke Gjerde kick)
ME- Lars Arntsen 10 run (Gjerde kick)
ME- Glass 1 run (Gjerde kick)
G- Graf 2 run (run failed)
ME- Glass 3 run (Gjerde kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: Manchester Essex- Gavin Glass 17-87, A.J. Pallazola 7-64, Lars Arntsen 9-48, Anthony Rano 2-15, Will Levendusky 2-6. Georgetown- Chris Guyer 11-56, Jared Graf 13-56, Stephen MacDonald 10-52, Matt Armata 8-32.
Passing: Manchester Essex- Levendusky 4-11-77-0-1. Georgetown- MacDonald 5-15-67-0-2.
Receiving: Manchester Essex- Arntsen 1-40, Tristan Nowak 1-15, Glass 1-12, Pallazola 1-10. Georgetown- Chris Guyer 3-27, Matt Armata 1-20, Jack Lucido 1-20.
