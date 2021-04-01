Track
Manchester Essex 59 Essex Tech 24 (Boys)
Manchester Essex 41 Essex Tech 33 (Girls)
Both Hornets squads improve to 1-1 on the season with the sweep of Essex Tech on the road Wednesday.
The boys turned in several standout performances in a dominant victory.
Eli Heanue led the way with wins in the mile (5:03.1) and the high jump (5-foot-4). The Hornets also got wins from Will Kenney in the 2-mile, Logan Patrick in the 600m (1:34.1), Jack Connor in the 400m (40.5), Fin O’Hara in the 1,000m (2:59.4) and Joseph Vytopil in the shot put (31-feet-5).
The girls meet was decided by the final event, the relay. Manchester Essex came into the event up by three points, but the winner-take-all event awards five points to the victory. The team of Caroline McKinnon, Caelie Patrick, Sienna Corker and Amy Vytopilova, all freshmen and sophomores that are running track for the first time this season, pulled out the win with a time of 4:48.3.
The Manchester Esex girls got individual wins from Mackay Brooks in the mile (6:15.5), Olivia Turner in the 2-mile), Vytopilova in the 300m (47.6), McKinnon in the 600m (1:54.6) and Patrick in the 1,000m (3:34.4).
“We are a very young and inexperienced team on both sides,” head coach Nelson DeSilvestre said. “I think we were a little nervious and overwhelmed in the first meet against Ipswich but settled in niecely and had some great performances to come up with the victory against Essex Tech.”
Manchester Essex returns to action on Monday at Lynnfield (3:45 p.m.).