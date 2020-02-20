Rick Melanson has been involved with many Special Olympics events the past four years and is now gearing up for his toughest challenge to date: running the Boston Marathon for the cause.
It will also be the first full marathon for the Endicott College police officer who lives on Gloucester.
“I’ve done a lot of different things for Special Olympics including the polar plunge, cruiser conveys, and other things, but never the marathon,” said the 33-year old, who graduated from Gloucester High and Salem State where he played lacrosse.
“Natalia Steffen from Special Olympics asked if I would be the first police officer to run Boston Marathon for them.
I’ve done 5K’s, 10K’s, and half marathons to raise money, but this will be my first 26 mile race.
I immediately said I would do it, and started training seriously. I had already been running, but once I knew I was going to do the marathon I stepped it up a lot.”
Melanson has been an officer at Endicott for six and a half years.
He will be part of a large Special Olympics team of around 30 runners on the Extra Mile Team.
It all started because his chief Charles Femino stressed the importance of his department getting involved in community events. Melanson started with the law enforcement convoy for Special Olympics, and his volunteering has grown from there.
“My goal is to raise $10,000, and all of it will go directly back to Special Olympics and the athletes,” said Melanson. “I’m hoping on the big day my law enforcement buddies will be out there for me along the route.
It’s been great because our Special Olympics team has a run every Saturday morning in Newton.
A company called Heartbreak Running Company on Commonwealth Ave. helps out by getting the long runs going, and we even are on part of the course sometimes.
“I also run on my own in Gloucester, going for eight to 10 miles on flat ground before it gets hilly.
It’s really nice along the water, and this winter we’ve really been fortunate with the good weather, and I hope it stays that way.
What I want on the day of the marathon is not too hot and hopefully not raining. I’ve also trained with a couple of Beverly officers.”
Melanson played hockey and baseball growing up but was never a runner.
It would not be his first choice, but he is dedicated to the cause and determined to persevere.
He had an injury after doing the BAA half marathon, but since then has been healthy throughout his training.
“That was just a minor hiccup and doesn’t bother me at all now,” he said.
“I got into running doing the Law Enforcement Torch Runs and helped out at the Special Olympics Summer Games at Harvard University where officers encourage the athletes and help award medals.
I’ve run the Flame of Hope, and cruiser convoy.”
He is also active in other charitable events along with many other officers helping to raise money for Glen Doherty Memorial Fund, trooper Thomas Clardy Scholarship Fund, and ALS Ice Bucket challenge which Pete Frates initiated.
He was one of many providing help after the gas explosions in and around Lawrence and is involved in many events on the Endicott campus along with others from the college Public Safety and Police Department.
Melanson said Special Olympics is the reason he is running.
It is not something he really enjoys, but knowing he’s doing it for a very special organization is what keeps him motivated. Knowing he is the first police officer to run for the cause it what keeps him pounding the pavement to get in shape for his longest run.
“I will keep training hard until a few days before the marathon, and then cut back.
I am so honored to be asked to do this for such a great cause.
It’s so much fun to see the special athletes competing and enjoying themselves.”
Melanson may not be the fastest in April on Marathon Monday, but will enjoy every mile because it will be for Special Olympics.
Anyone wishing to donate to help Melanson reach his goal can go online to https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/special-olympics-massachusetts3/richard-melanson.
