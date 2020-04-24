The MIAA has officially cancelled the spring high school sports season, with the governing body's Board of Directors unanimously voting to end the season during its Friday conference call.
The 16-0 vote was a formality after Governor Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that schools will remain closed through the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus outbreak. MIAA President Jeff Granatino, the Superintendent of Marshfield Public Schools, said that without the possibility of schools reopening, there was no way schools could continue holding club or extracurricular activities, making the prospect of playing sports unworkable.
"This is once in a century disaster. We are playing without a playbook. That is scary for people that coach, but we have tried to make the best of it," Granatino said. "All of our students have lost so much. If planning for this at least kept them motivated that was a good thing."
The vote to cancel the season was the only item on the agenda, however there was a brief discussion on whether or not schools might be allowed to hold some kind of team activities should circumstances improve over the next couple of months. The board indicated that will be a topic of discussion at its next meeting, which is scheduled for May 13.
Following the meeting, the MIAA released the following statement:
"In accordance with Governor Charles Baker’s announcement Tuesday that Massachusetts schools will be closed to in person learning for the remainder of the school year, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) regretfully has cancelled all spring sports and spring tournaments.
Today’s decision by the MIAA Board of Directors was difficult, disappointing, and one that was deferred for several weeks as Association staff, Association members from the Tournament Management Committee (TMC) and the Board worked aggressively to construct optional structures to save the opportunity for our MIAA 80,000 student-athletes to enjoy a spring season.
Despite this disheartening but unavoidable action, it is paramount to applaud our constituents, principals, athletic directors, coaches and student-athletes for their positive power of example and cooperation during this unprecedented crisis. The “life lessons” inherent in the games we play will be our resiliency to provide mental and physical strength to focus on the discipline and teamwork to make a difference in the challenging chapters in the Game of Life. #OneTeamOneMIAA."