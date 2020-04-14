The higher-ups at the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association continue to make plans in the event school sports are allowed to resume this spring.
Monday’s Board of Directors meeting affirmed all of the recommendations made by the Tournament Management Committee a few weeks ago. The biggest of those was that state playoffs for the spring 2020 season will only run through the sectional finals, forgoing the state semifinal and championship rounds.
Should the COVID-19 pandemic be contained to a degree that allows school to open on May 4, athletic competition would begin the following week. The cutoff date for tournament qualification would be June 12 with all games concluded by June 27; the board believed that maximizing regular season competition for all teams was paramount compared to leaving time for state championships.
The board also voted not to change qualification standards, meaning teams would need to win half their 8-12 regular season games (or qualify under the existing Sullivan Rule). Track would cutoff on June 21 with the Eastern Mass championship meets held on June 27. Lastly, the board voted to relax out of season contact rules between coaches and athletes for the rest of this spring.
It should be noted that all the MIAA’s contingency plans for a spring season are based on schools opening on May 4. The state’s athletic association is taking all guidelines from Governor Charlie Baker and will reconvene to make new plans when the government issues its next recommendations for social distance and gatherings.
– Matt Williams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.