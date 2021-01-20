Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers play this weekend for a chance to make the Super Bowl, but high school football players in Massachusetts won't be staging Super Bowls of their own this April.
The Tournament Management Committee of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association voted unanimously against holding a state tournament for the upcoming Fall 2 season. That means no playoffs for football, volleyball or indoor track, a recommendation that's in line with the state's decisions not to hold tournaments in the regular fall season or this winter.
The "Fall 2" season is scheduled to begin with practices on February 22 and run for nine weeks. For football, that most likely means six or seven games after a two-week practice period; such a short schedule makes playoffs and Super Bowls nearly impossible. The state's priority remains giving the student-athletes any opportunity to play rather than focusing on championships.
The official indoor track season also had its share of hurdles in terms of facilities that could host potential championships meets; it's assumed Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury will not open in the near future.
Under the state's Executive Office of Environmental Affairs guidelines, high risk sports such as football are able to play games with modifications for social distancing and safety. The state is currently looking at ways to modify football in anticipation of the "Fall 2" season, with the MIAA's COVID-19 Task Force scheduled to meet next week. The MIAA's Board of Directors would then approve the measures and green light the season at their meeting on January 29.
Wednesday morning's Tournament Management Committee meeting also saw the board express hope that some sort of state or regional playoffs could be held in the spring season, as spring athletes already lost one full season and playoff to the pandemic. The MIAA Baseball Committee expressed similar sentiments at their meeting last week.
- Matt Williams