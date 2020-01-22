Both the Manchester Essex boys and girls basketball teams are in solid spots as each team heads into its second half schedule.
The Hornets boys have been impressive since the opener and currently lead the Cape Ann League Baker Division while the girls will be in for a battle in the final month of the season, as they're right on the tournament line at .500.
Here's a look at some first half highlights.
Hornets Boys (9-2)
Highlights: Head coach Tim St. Laurent's squad has been a tough team to play against on both ends of the floor this season, and the results show that.
A deep and diverse offense with players that can score in just about every way make them an extremely difficult team to defend. They average more than 66 points per game, most in the CAL Baker.
On the other end of the floor, Manchester Essex brings constant pressure, a lot of the time full court pressure, that can wear teams down. The team has allowed under 60 points per game, second fewest in the CAL Baker.
CAL crossover wins over North Reading and Masconomet show that this team is one of the most talented in the entire league, large and small.
Senior guard Kellen Furse has put together one of the most impressive seasons out of any individual in the league over the first half, averaging a shade under 24 points per game. Furse can go off on any night, as his season high for points in a game is 38.
Furse is complemented well by wing shooters Jack Shaw and Mason Paccone, who can both put the ball on the floor and get to the basket if needed. Frank Wood has been a big presence inside since returning from an injury that saw him miss the first four games of the season while A.J. Pallazola and Lars Arntsen are defensive standouts.
Lowlights: The only real off performance the team had in the first half was Monday's 77-58 loss at Amesbury. With that result, the CAL Baker is looking like a real tight race with both Amesbury and Hamilton-Wenham, the other team to beat the Hornets, one game back in the loss column.
The team has a chance to avenge Monday's loss next month, it also gets a third crack at Hamilton-Wenham in the coming weeks after splitting the first two meetings.
Second Half Outlook: The tournament is looking like a certainty with the team needing just one more win over its final nine games to qualify.
The big goal, however, is the CAL Baker title, which the team won last season. The Hornets have a tough schedule down the stretch with games against CAL Kinney leaders Newburyport and Pentucket and the aforementioned second league games with Amesbury and Hamilton-Wenham.
The Amesbury and Hamilton-Wenham games will decide the league, if the Hornets can beat them both they will win a second straight CAL Baker.
Hornets Girls (5-5)
Highlights: Right at the .500 mark, the Lady Hornets do not having a losing streak or a winning streak this season as they have alternated wins and losses since the opener.
The team has taken care of business in its non-league schedule, sporting a 3-0 record.
Manchester Essex is led by a potent offense where several players can shoulder the scoring load on any given night. Emily Jacobsen is the team's leading scorer, averaging over 12 points per game, and she is a dangerous outside shooter.
Jacobsen is spelled by guards Gianna Huet, Lily Athanas, who is also one of the team's best defensive players and Bridget Twombly. All three complementary scorers bring a different skill set to the table as Huet can shoot, Athanas can drive to the basket and Twombly is strong in the post. That makes the team really tough to defend as opponents can not over commit to any player.
Lowlights: The Hornets are just 2-5 in the CAL with both wins coming over Georgetown. The second half of the season features eight games against league opponents, seven of them league contests. Close losses to Ipswich and Hamilton-Wenham will probably need to be avenged in the second meeting.
Second Half Outlook: The team's most important five-game stretch of the season starts on Wednesday night with a trip to Lowell Catholic (6:30 p.m.).
The two biggest games, however, are Friday's home game against Ipswich and next Friday's home game against Hamilton-Wenham. The Hornets also have tough games against Pentucket and Newburyport on the second half schedule.
The team's tournament fate could be at stake at home the next two Friday's. If the Hornets win both of those games, they should be able to get back to the Division 3 North State Tournament.
