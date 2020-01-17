It has been a season of change for both the Gloucester boys and girls basketball teams. As the teams settle into their midseason schedule, the Fishermen boys have made their way with four first time starters in the lineup while the girls have a new coach and multiple first year starters in the lineup as well.
With the second half of the season on the horizon, let's take a look at where both teams stand and what's to come in the next month.
GLOUCESTER BOYS (6-3)
Highlights: The Fishermen may have four new starters, including three sophomores and at times a freshman, they haven't had too many growing pains as they go into Friday's home game against Saugus with a 6-3 record.
Senior captain Marcus Montagnino has meant everything to the Fishermen this winter as he has produced on both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-5 forward has been nearly unstoppable on the offensive end of the floor and he's also the team's best rebounder. The reigning Northeastern Conference South MVP currently has 994 points and should be able to reach the 1,000 point mark in Friday's game at the Smith Field House.
The question for Gloucester heading into the season was who will step up into the secondary scoring roles. Sophomore Zach Oliver has already established himself as the team's No. 2 scoring option as he's a dangerous shooter who also has a mid-range game. His emergence has taken a lot of pressure off of Montagnino and he's delivered when his number has been called in big spots.
Sophomore point guard Jack Patten has been a steady presence as the team's offensive facilitator while sophomore swing man Byron Thomas has produced on both ends of the floor. Freshman Jayden DelTorchio has also emerged as an inside presence and gives them immediate toughness off the bench.
Lowlights: A young team has had its share of up and downs at times, but it has taken care of business for the most part. The Fishermen had an off night against Beverly, the first place team in the NEC North. But Gloucester also avenged its other two losses against Peabody and Danvers, winning the second meeting.
On the floor, full court pressure defense has given the Fishermen some trouble.
Second half outlook: Gloucester's second half schedule is more difficult than its first half schedule. The Fishermen still have to play the top three teams in the NEC South Division in Lynn English, Lynn Classical and Salem. They also have another conference meeting with Beverly.
There are plenty of challenges along the way, but the Fishermen did a great job in the first half and that has them just four wins away from a tournament berth with 11 to go. Gloucester is more than good enough to pick up those four wins and get back into the postseason.
GLOUCESTER GIRLS (0-9)
Highlights: It has been a tough start for the Gloucester girls, but, as coach Shaun Goulart said, it is not all about wins and losses for the team at the moment, it's about building something. Through nine games, the Fishermen look like they are putting the building blocks in place to become a more stable program down the line.
Freshman guard Taniya Wongus is the team's leading scorer and looks to have tons of potential with an already reliable shot and a developing handle. Seniors Kate Bevins, Natalie Favazza and Nicolle Fernandes along with junior Ella Marshall have provided consistency on both ends of the floor while a stable of underclassmen have made big contributions. It looks like the best has yet to come for this team.
On the floor, the Fishermen have defended well and they have defended hard, making teams earn every basket they make.
Lowlights: Scoring has been the big issue for Gloucester this winter. If the Fishermen can start to put the ball in the net more consistently they will be right in a lot of games.
Second half outlook: The second half schedule looks a lot like the first with one more trip through a deep NEC North Division and a trip through the South as well. Two games against Swampscott, the first coming on Tuesday at the Smith Field House, a game with Malden Catholic and the season finale against Salem are all potential winnable games for Gloucester.
The Fishermen will continue to grind and work over the final 11 games of the season, look for them to hustle their way into the win column at some point. And if the offense comes around, it could be a few wins to build some momentum for the future.
