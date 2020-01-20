The Rockport basketball teams are in the thick of the midseason schedule, and it looks like both teams are starting to find a rhythm.
The Vikings girls have been hot from the start of the season, sporting a 7-3 record, and while the boys sit at 3-8, they are currently playing their best basketball of the season.
Here's a look at some first half highlights.
VIKINGS GIRLS (7-3)
Highlights: The Vikings came flying out of the gates, winning their first five games. With eight games remaining in the season, the team needs just two wins to reach the state tournament.
The team's biggest win of the season was a 50-37 win over Georgetown in the finals of the Rockport Holiday Tournament. The Royals are a Cape Ann League team that has been a thorn in Rockport's side in recent seasons, a win over them showed that the team was ready to take the next step.
Rockport has been really strong on the defensive end of the floor this winter, allowing 29.7 points per game while allowing more than 40 points just twice all season. The Vikings implement a 2-3 zone primarily and excel at collapsing on defenders and forcing tough shots.
Lauren Ryan and Zoe Lucido have expertly handled the top of the zone with forwards Holly Gagnon, Taylor Frost, Kylie Schrock and Maya Churchill handling the wing and post defense.
Offensively, Schrock has been the catalyst as she's the most prolific scorer on the North Shore, averaging more than 24 points per game and accounting for 58% of her team's points scored this winter.
Lowlights: The Vikings have taken care of business for the most part this winter with one of its losses coming to a Matignon team that is one of the state's best Division 4 programs. Rockport also split two games with Innovation Charter and Mt. Alvernia, all four games were lopsided.
The key for Rockport down the stretch will be establishing a complementary scorer to Schrock as strong teams in the tournament will throw a lot of defensive attention her way. In Thursday's win over Notre Dame, Gagnon played that role well with 14 points. Frost and Ryan also have the potential to step in that role as both have a reliable jump shot.
Second Half Outlook: Rockport's second half schedule is more difficult than its first with another meeting against Matignon and two more games against Georgetown. The Vikings also have two meetings with Penguin Academy, two more games against an Essex Tech team it beat in the holiday tournament and another game with Notre Dame.
Rockport should get into the postseason comfortably and could be looking at an opening round home game.
VIKINGS BOYS (3-8)
Highlights: A young Vikings squad has taken its share of lumps in the first 11 games of the season, but they have been far from overmatched against any team this season.
Junior captain Gavyn Hillier, a three-year starter, has been a force for the Vikings this season. The 6-foot-5 center, who plays much longer, has been incredibly tough for opponents to deal with as he is averaging 24 points per game and 14 rebounds per game. His length in the post is too much for most opponents and he can also stretch the floor with a consistent jump shot.
Fellow junior captain Austin Matus has also been strong for the Vikings, facilitating the offense at point guard. He is the team's second scoring option who is great at driving to the basket. Junior Bowen Slingluff has also emerged in recent weeks as a dangerous three-point shooter, while Ben Murdock and Camden Wheeler are energetic defenders.
Rockport has shown its improvements in recent weeks with a nice win over an Ipswich team it lost to in the first game of the season. It also had CAL Kinney power Pentucket on the ropes on the road a couple weeks ago.
Lowlights: The Vikings do not have a senior on the roster and it is tough to pick up wins in the Cape Ann League, where most teams are deep and experienced. Outside of a tough night in an opening day loss to Ipswich, a loss it avenged last week, and a rough game against CAL Kinney leading Newburyport, which has not lost a game in the league, Rockport has played everyone tough.
On paper, Rockport is right in the middle of the league in terms of offense and defense, with a little more experience the team will start to turn those scores around, as we have already seen in recent weeks.
Second Half Outlook: Rockport may not win the CAL Baker Division, but it will play a part in who wins. The Vikings still have another trip through the Baker Division, including two more games against Georgetown, so they will definitely help shape the league standings.
Rockport has been competitive against every team in the Baker and could play spoiler down the stretch.
