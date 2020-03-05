The winter high school sports season on Cape Ann was dominated by the individuals.
Although the season was far from bad from a team standpoint, no team made it past the second round of the state tournament. But in each sport, Cape Ann was ripe with star athletes that turned in unbelievable performances, including record setting and milestone reaching performances making it a memorable winter sports season.
We’re not just talking big time achievements, we’re talking some of the best individual performances in the history of their respective programs.
Milestones on the ice and court
Scoring 1,000 points in the sport of basketball and 100 points in the sport of hockey is no easy task, but this winter saw two basketball players reach 1,000 career points and a hockey player reach 100 career points.
No Gloucester boys basketball player had reached the 1,000 career point milestone since 2011, until Marcus Montagnino reached the mark in January, becoming the sixth Gloucester boy and 12th GHS hoop player to achieve the honor.
Montagnino has been a consistent starter in Gloucester’s lineup since his freshman season, and he really took his game to another level as a junior and senior. This winter he averaged just under 23 points per game, good for 504 points on the season.
Montagnino finishes up his high school career third on the Gloucester boys’ all time scoring list behind only Don Patrican, who set the program record with 1,731 points in 1961, without the luxury of the three-point line, and Adam Philpott, who was the last Gloucester boy prior to Montagnino to reach 1,000, doing so in 2011.
Gloucester hockey’s E.J. Field also finishes up his career with all time numbers. Field reached 100 career points in early January, becoming the 12th player in program history to do so. By the time the season was up, Field climbed all the way to sixth all time in Gloucester’s all time scoring list.
Gloucester’s senior captain finishes up his high school career with 131 career points on 63 goals and 68 assists. He went off in the final weeks of the season and especially in the postseason with eight points in two games.
Field is in elite company on Gloucester’s all time scoring list behind the 200 point duo of Mario Orlando, the program’s all time leading scorer with 221 points set in 1996, and Darrell Seppala, who reached 215 career points in 1995. Paul Muniz (161), Jason Harrington (135) and Andrew Fulford (134) follow with Field right behind them. That’s elite company.
Manchester Essex senior captain Kellen Furse was the most recent member of the milestone club, reaching 1,000 career points exactly in the final minute of the final regular season game last month. Furse finishes up his career with 1,025 points, good for fourth all time in program history behind Joe Mussachia, the program’s all time leading scorer and the last boy to score 1,000 before Furse in 2010, Richard Katherman, who put up over 1,600 points in two seasons at Manchester in the 1960’s without the three-point line, and David Mesgar, who eclipsed 1,100 career points in the early 90’s.
Furse looked like he was facing long odds to reach 1,000 at the start of the season, needing 471 points to reach the milestone, that’s over 23 points per game. Seeing that Furse never scored more than 14 per game in his three previous varsity seasons, it seemed like a long shot. But the Cape Ann League Baker Division’s Player of the Year took his game to the next level this winter, developing a complete offensive game and scoring 471 exactly by the end of the regular season (he finished the season with 496) in leading the Hornets to 15 wins.
Best season in program history
The sport of wrestling may not have the long standing history and tradition of hockey and basketball, but Gloucester’s Liam Donahue put together the best individual season, and best individual career, in the history of the program.
Gloucester’s senior captain became the first wrestler in program history to win a sectional championship, running through the Division 3 North Tournament last month. He followed it up a week later by becoming Gloucester’s first ever state champ, winning the Division 3 State Tournament.
Last weekend Donahue finished fourth in the All State Tournament in his 145 pound weight class and will now be competing in the upcoming New England Tournament.
If the postseason success were not enough, Donahue also set a program record with 145 career wins, which he can still build on.
Record setters
It seemed like Manchester Essex’s Mia Cromwell and Will Kenney were setting program records on the indoor track this winter. Cromwell and Kenney were both the Cape Ann League Baker Division Runners of the Year for their work in the 1,000m and mile respectively, and they were the only two locals to compete in the Massachusetts All State Meet and New England Meet, where they both earned a spot on the medal stand.
Cromwell bested her own school record in the 1,000m more than a half dozen times this winter and at one point she was breaking her personal record every week. The senior took her performance to the next level in the postseason, setting the Manchester Essex 1,000m in the Division 5 Meet, where she took home the win, the All State Meet and the New England meet. The 1,000m record currently stands at 3:00.00.
Kenney, on the other hand, also set the Manchester Essex mile record on multiple occasions. His best time came in a fifth place finish at the All State Meet with a time of 4:21.67. Only a junior, Kenney has another full indoor season to improve on that record time.
Gloucester’s Kai DeGuzman also set a new record this winter, setting the GHS pentathlon record in January, besting the previous record by over 20 points.
Future milestones?
It looks like next winter could bring some more milestones with three other athletes closing in on big career marks.
Jack Costanzo has already put up massive career numbers and he just completed his sophomore hockey season. In only 43 career games, Costanzo has 91 career points (46 goals, 45 assists) after putting up 41 points for Gloucester this season, good for a spot on the NEC All Conference team. Costanzo needs only nine points to reach 100 and is looking to be the first junior since Zak Borowski in 2006 to reach the milestone.
Rockport basketball also has a pair of athletes closing in on 1,000 points.
Sophomore Kylie Schrock led the North Shore in scoring with over 23 points per game this winter. She has 959 points already in her high school career and is closing in on the mark entering her junior season.
Junior Gavyn Hillier is also closing in on 1,000, he finishes up this season with 841 career points as he averaged more than 20 points per game this winter.
