Milestone Moment

The 2019-20 winter high school sports season was a season of milestones as the area saw two players reach 1,000 points in basketball and another reach 100 points in hockey.
Through one week of action in the 2021 winter high school sports, it's deja vu all over again.
Rockport junior forward Kylie Schrock became the fourth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points in Wednesday's 30-27 win at Georgetown. Only a junior, Schrock's current total stands at 1,009 and she has a lot of time to build on that number with the rest of this season and her senior season still to come.
"When she gets going she's unstoppable," Rockport head coach Mike Wilson said of his junior captain during the preseason. "She plays with so much passion and a lot of the time she scores because she wants it more."
Schrock led the North Shore in scoring a season ago, averaging just over 22 points per game, but she tore her acl in the team's Division 4 North State Tournament win, forcing her to miss the fall soccer season, where she was a Cape Ann League All-Star as a sophomore. She has been the team's leading scorer in each of the three previous seasons, dating back to her eighth grade year.
She returned to the basketball court this season and, despite coming off of a serious injury, she looks like the same player. In fact, Wilson says she may be even better.
"As far as the way she plays and her aggressive style, she's the same old Kylie," Wilson said. "But with her injury limiting her movement in the offseason, she's had time to work on her shot and that's improved this season."
Through three games this season playing in the CAL, a much more difficult schedule than the Vikings would be playing in a normal season, where they are an independent team, Schrock is averaging 17 points per game and has scored 63% of her team's points this season.
The junior, who is also a standout rebounder on both ends of the floor, is known for her ability to get to the basket and finish drives. Her combination of speed and strength leaves opponents in the dust as she can get into the point in many ways and take the physical shots a player takes when playing that style.
Now that she has reached 1,000 career points, the question now is how much she can distance herself from that number, and she has a lot of games to do it.
Closing in
While Schrock has already reached 1,000 career points, two more local athletes are also getting close to career milestones.
Gloucester hockey junior Jack Costanzo is closing in on becoming the program's 13th 100 point scorer. The sharp shooting forward currently has 96 points after a five point effort in last Saturday's opening night win over Peabody.
Costanzo has been at least a two-point per game player since he burst onto the high school hockey scene as a freshman. He became the program's first player to score 50 points in a season as a freshman in 2019 and he can become the first junior to reach 100 career points since Zak Borowski in 2006. Costanzo can reach the milestone as early as Saturday's game against Swampscott at Talbot Rink (6 p.m.) with a four point night.
Gloucester basketball's Gavyn Hillier could also have 1,000 career points in reach. Through two games this season, Hillier's career total sits just under 900 points. The 6-foot-5 big man is Gloucester's leading scorer through two games and is a threat to score 20 points every time he hits the floor thanks to his combination of post play and long distance shooting.
Cardiac kids
Every time the Manchester Essex boys basketball team has taken the floor in the early stages of the season, it has been a tightly contested game.
The 3-1 Hornets have a flare for the dramatics this winter as their four games have been decided by a total of 11 points. They opened up the season by edging out Lynnfield, 49-46 before dropping Ipswich, 45-42 thanks to a late run. Newburyport handed them their first loss in a game that could have gone either way, 53-50. But Manchester Essex responded with a 50-48 win over Triton in overtime.