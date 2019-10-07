Weekend results
Bishop Fenwick 20, St. Mary’s 0
Ipswich 49, Somerville 20
Ham-Wenham 35, Malden 7
Pingree 40, Tilton 8
St. John’s Prep 42, Westford Academy 9
Lynn Classical 48, Salem 8
Marblehead 21, Beverly 13
Danvers 14, Peabody 13
Swampscott 28, Winthrop 6
North Reading 21, Masconomet 14
Gr. Lawrence 24, Essex Tech 6
Amesbury 44, Triton 9
Bedford 41, Newburyport 14
Georgetown 41, Brighton 12
Lynn English 42, Gloucester 0
Revere 40, Saugus 13
Pentucket 27, Lynnfield 12
THIS FRIDAY’s games
Triton at Masconomet, 4
Roxbury Charter at Man. Essex, 4:30
Beverly at Gloucester, 7
Danvers at Swampscott, 7
Peabody at Marblehead, 7
Saugus at Salem, 7
BC High at Bishop Fenwick, 7
Essex Tech at Georgetown, 7
Pentucket at Newburyport, 7
Amesbury at Lynnfield, 7
Winthrop at Classical, 7:30
Saturday games
Milton at Ipswich, 1
Hamilton-Wenham at Ashland, 1
Revere at Lynn English, 1
Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep, 2
Pingree at Wilbraham & Monson, 3:30
Fantasy StandoutS
Name, School Pts.
1. D. Cifuentes, Fenwick 33
2. I. Coffey, H-W 32
3. T. Cronin, Marb. 30
4. P. Nistl, St. John’s 28
T5. C. Huntley, Ipswich 27
T5. B. Stevens, Pingre 27
(based on standard PPR scoring)
CENTURY CLUB
Rushing
Player, School Att. Yards TD
T. Cronin, Marblehead 26 174 2
C. Terry, Ipswich 18 157 1
D. Cifuentes, Fenwick 17 133 3
J. Stanton-Jones, Beverly 20 125 1
B. Stevens, Pingree 14 112 2
P. Nistl, St. John’s 16 107 3
Passing
Player, School PC PA Yards TD
C. Fahey, Pingree 13 19 192 2
I. Coffey, Ham-Wen 8 15 188 3
M. Crowley, St. John’s 10 15 186 1
J. Robertson, Marblehead 11 17 151 1
A. DeNisco, Peabody 10 13 143 1
Receiving
Player, School Rec. Yards TD
R. Monahan, Ham-Wen 5 130 2
M. Duchemin, St. John’s 3 116 0
H.Greenslade, Pingree 6 105 1
standings
Northeastern Conference
NORTH
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Marblehead 1-0 4-0 138 33
Danvers 1-0 4-0 113 68
Swampscott 1-0 3-1 120 67
Peabody 1-1 2-2 99 38
Gloucester 0-1 0-4 8 163
Beverly 0-2 2-2 75 61
SOUTH
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Revere 2-0 4-0 145 47
English 1-0 3-1 136 59
Classical 1-0 2-2 130 134
Winthrop 1-1 1-3 61 98
Saugus 0-2 0-4 49 139
Salem 0-2 0-4 24 189
Cape Ann League
Kinney
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
No. Reading 2-0 5-0 167 75
Pentucket 0-0 4-0 117 60
Triton 0-0 1-3 64 109
Newburyport 0-1 2-3 89 141
Masconomet 0-1 2-2 84 68
baker
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Ipswich 1-0 2-2 109 101
Lynnfield 0-0 3-1 119 48
Ham-Wen 0-0 1-3 79 110
Amesbury 0-1 2-3 116 95
