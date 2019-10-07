Weekend results

Bishop Fenwick 20, St. Mary’s 0

Ipswich 49, Somerville 20

Ham-Wenham 35, Malden 7

Pingree 40, Tilton 8

St. John’s Prep 42, Westford Academy 9

Lynn Classical 48, Salem 8

Marblehead 21, Beverly 13

Danvers 14, Peabody 13

Swampscott 28, Winthrop 6

North Reading 21, Masconomet 14

Gr. Lawrence 24, Essex Tech 6

Amesbury 44, Triton 9

Bedford 41, Newburyport 14

Georgetown 41, Brighton 12

Lynn English 42, Gloucester 0

Revere 40, Saugus 13

Pentucket 27, Lynnfield 12

THIS FRIDAY’s games

Triton at Masconomet, 4

Roxbury Charter at Man. Essex, 4:30

Beverly at Gloucester, 7

Danvers at Swampscott, 7

Peabody at Marblehead, 7

Saugus at Salem, 7

BC High at Bishop Fenwick, 7

Essex Tech at Georgetown, 7

Pentucket at Newburyport, 7

Amesbury at Lynnfield, 7

Winthrop at Classical, 7:30

Saturday games

Milton at Ipswich, 1

Hamilton-Wenham at Ashland, 1

Revere at Lynn English, 1

Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep, 2

Pingree at Wilbraham & Monson, 3:30

Fantasy StandoutS

Name, School Pts.

1. D. Cifuentes, Fenwick 33

2. I. Coffey, H-W 32

3. T. Cronin, Marb. 30

4. P. Nistl, St. John’s 28

T5. C. Huntley, Ipswich 27

T5. B. Stevens, Pingre 27

(based on standard PPR scoring)

CENTURY CLUB

Rushing

Player, School Att. Yards TD

T. Cronin, Marblehead 26 174 2

C. Terry, Ipswich 18 157 1

D. Cifuentes, Fenwick 17 133 3

J. Stanton-Jones, Beverly 20 125 1

B. Stevens, Pingree 14 112 2

P. Nistl, St. John’s 16 107 3

Passing

Player, School PC PA Yards TD

C. Fahey, Pingree 13 19 192 2

I. Coffey, Ham-Wen 8 15 188 3

M. Crowley, St. John’s 10 15 186 1

J. Robertson, Marblehead 11 17 151 1

A. DeNisco, Peabody 10 13 143 1

Receiving

Player, School Rec. Yards TD

R. Monahan, Ham-Wen 5 130 2

M. Duchemin, St. John’s 3 116 0

H.Greenslade, Pingree 6 105 1

standings

Northeastern Conference

NORTH

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Marblehead 1-0 4-0 138 33

Danvers 1-0 4-0 113 68

Swampscott 1-0 3-1 120 67

Peabody 1-1 2-2 99 38

Gloucester 0-1 0-4 8 163

Beverly 0-2 2-2 75 61

SOUTH

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Revere 2-0 4-0 145 47

English 1-0 3-1 136 59

Classical 1-0 2-2 130 134

Winthrop 1-1 1-3 61 98

Saugus 0-2 0-4 49 139

Salem 0-2 0-4 24 189

Cape Ann League

Kinney

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

No. Reading 2-0 5-0 167 75

Pentucket 0-0 4-0 117 60

Triton 0-0 1-3 64 109

Newburyport 0-1 2-3 89 141

Masconomet 0-1 2-2 84 68

baker

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Ipswich 1-0 2-2 109 101

Lynnfield 0-0 3-1 119 48

Ham-Wen 0-0 1-3 79 110

Amesbury 0-1 2-3 116 95

