Weekend results

Peabody 34, Gloucester 0

Manch. Essex 28, Boston English 0

Swampscott 27, Beverly 20

Marblehead 43, Saugus 0

Danvers 14, Winthrop 13

Lynn English 54, Salem 8

St. Paul’s 27, Pingree 7

Pentucket 28, Ham-Wenham 22

Masconomet 34, Amesbury 6

Bp. Fenwick 44, Ar. Catholic 20

St. John’s Prep 47, Somerville 22

Gr. Lowell 30, Essex Tech 0

Spellman 35, St. Mary’s 14

Lynnfield 33, Malden 6

Triton 35, Georgetown 20

No. Reading 28, Newburyport 14

Revere 43, Lynn Classical 26

Lynn Tech 38, Mystic Valley 0

THIS FRIDAY’s games

St. John’s Prep at Westford Ac., 3:45

Salem at Lynn Classical, 5

Beverly at Marblehead, 7

Danvers at Peabody, 7

Winthrop at Swampscott, 7

Masconomet at No. Reading, 7

Gr. Lawrence at Essex Tech, 7

Amesbury at Triton, 7

Bedford at Newburyport, 7

Georgetown at Brighton, 7

Gloucester at Lynn English, 7:30

Saturday games

Revere at Saugus, 11 a.m.

Ipswich at Somerville, 2:30

Malden at Ham-Wenham, 3

Tilton at Pingree, 5

Bp. Fenwick at St. Mary’s, 7

Lynnfield vs. Pentucket, 7

CENTURY CLUB

Rushing

Player, School Att. Yards TD

W. Hunter, Masco 23 210 4

A. Paulino, Peabody 14 136 0

G. Walker, Masco 10 112 0

J. Rivers, Bp. Fenwick 3 111 2

C. Harwood, St. John’s 12 108 1

Passing

Player, School PC PA Yards TD

G. Inzana, Swampscott 12 24 236 2

J. Robertson, Marblehead 10 16 192 2

W. Levendusky, Man. Esx. 15 18 188 2

C. Wilson, Bp. Fenwick 7 13 179 2

I. Coffey, Ham-Wenham 14 18 152 1

S. Ciolino, Gloucester 6 10 128 0

D. Morency, Beverly 11 17 102 1

J. Romans, Bp. Fenwick 6 11 102 1

Receiving

Player, School Rec. Yards TD

J. Rivers, Bp. Fenwick 7 155 2

C. Cala, Ham-Wenham 6 108 1

A. Augustin, Swampscott 4 102 0

standings

Northeastern Conference

NORTH

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Peabody 1-0 2-1 86 24

Swampscott 1-0 2-1 92 61

Danvers 0-0 3-0 99 55

Marblehead 0-0 3-0 117 20

Beverly 0-1 2-1 62 40

Gloucester 0-1 0-3 8 121

SOUTH

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Revere 1-0 3-0 105 34

English 1-0 2-1 94 59

Winthrop 1-1 1-2 55 70

Classical 0-0 1-2 82 126

Saugus 0-1 0-3 36 99

Salem 0-1 0-3 16 141

Cape Ann League

Kinney

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

No. Reading 1-0 4-0 146 61

Pentucket 0-0 3-0 90 48

Masconomet 0-0 2-1 70 47

Triton 0-0 1-2 55 65

Newburyport 0-1 2-2 75 100

baker

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Ipswich 1-0 1-2 60 81

Lynnfield 0-0 3-0 107 21

Ham-Wen 0-0 0-3 44 103

Amesbury 0-1 1-3 72 86

