Weekend results
Peabody 34, Gloucester 0
Manch. Essex 28, Boston English 0
Swampscott 27, Beverly 20
Marblehead 43, Saugus 0
Danvers 14, Winthrop 13
Lynn English 54, Salem 8
St. Paul’s 27, Pingree 7
Pentucket 28, Ham-Wenham 22
Masconomet 34, Amesbury 6
Bp. Fenwick 44, Ar. Catholic 20
St. John’s Prep 47, Somerville 22
Gr. Lowell 30, Essex Tech 0
Spellman 35, St. Mary’s 14
Lynnfield 33, Malden 6
Triton 35, Georgetown 20
No. Reading 28, Newburyport 14
Revere 43, Lynn Classical 26
Lynn Tech 38, Mystic Valley 0
THIS FRIDAY’s games
St. John’s Prep at Westford Ac., 3:45
Salem at Lynn Classical, 5
Beverly at Marblehead, 7
Danvers at Peabody, 7
Winthrop at Swampscott, 7
Masconomet at No. Reading, 7
Gr. Lawrence at Essex Tech, 7
Amesbury at Triton, 7
Bedford at Newburyport, 7
Georgetown at Brighton, 7
Gloucester at Lynn English, 7:30
Saturday games
Revere at Saugus, 11 a.m.
Ipswich at Somerville, 2:30
Malden at Ham-Wenham, 3
Tilton at Pingree, 5
Bp. Fenwick at St. Mary’s, 7
Lynnfield vs. Pentucket, 7
CENTURY CLUB
Rushing
Player, School Att. Yards TD
W. Hunter, Masco 23 210 4
A. Paulino, Peabody 14 136 0
G. Walker, Masco 10 112 0
J. Rivers, Bp. Fenwick 3 111 2
C. Harwood, St. John’s 12 108 1
Passing
Player, School PC PA Yards TD
G. Inzana, Swampscott 12 24 236 2
J. Robertson, Marblehead 10 16 192 2
W. Levendusky, Man. Esx. 15 18 188 2
C. Wilson, Bp. Fenwick 7 13 179 2
I. Coffey, Ham-Wenham 14 18 152 1
S. Ciolino, Gloucester 6 10 128 0
D. Morency, Beverly 11 17 102 1
J. Romans, Bp. Fenwick 6 11 102 1
Receiving
Player, School Rec. Yards TD
J. Rivers, Bp. Fenwick 7 155 2
C. Cala, Ham-Wenham 6 108 1
A. Augustin, Swampscott 4 102 0
standings
Northeastern Conference
NORTH
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Peabody 1-0 2-1 86 24
Swampscott 1-0 2-1 92 61
Danvers 0-0 3-0 99 55
Marblehead 0-0 3-0 117 20
Beverly 0-1 2-1 62 40
Gloucester 0-1 0-3 8 121
SOUTH
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Revere 1-0 3-0 105 34
English 1-0 2-1 94 59
Winthrop 1-1 1-2 55 70
Classical 0-0 1-2 82 126
Saugus 0-1 0-3 36 99
Salem 0-1 0-3 16 141
Cape Ann League
Kinney
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
No. Reading 1-0 4-0 146 61
Pentucket 0-0 3-0 90 48
Masconomet 0-0 2-1 70 47
Triton 0-0 1-2 55 65
Newburyport 0-1 2-2 75 100
baker
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Ipswich 1-0 1-2 60 81
Lynnfield 0-0 3-0 107 21
Ham-Wen 0-0 0-3 44 103
Amesbury 0-1 1-3 72 86
