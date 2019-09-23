Weekend results
Marblehead 49, Gloucester 0
Manch. Essex 52, Brighton 0
Beverly 21, Lynn English 7
St. John’s Prep 28, Central Cath. 14
Pingree 44, Kingswood 21
Danvers 44, Lynn Classical 22
Revere 24, Peabody 0
Swampscott 35, Salem 8
Bp. Fenwick 40, Wilmington 6
Masconomet 16, Malden Catholic 0
Newburyport 16, Ipswich 15
No. Reading 41, Ham-Wenham 15
Pentucket 21, Amesbury 6
Whittier 20, Essex Tech 0
St. Mary’s 36, South Boston 0
Winthrop 23, Saugus 6
Lynnfield 31, Medford 8
Georgetown 41, Cathedral 8
Lynn Tech 56, Minuteman 0
THIS FRIDAY’s games
Bp. Fenwick at Arl. Catholic, 6:30
St. Mary’s Lynn at Spellman, 6:30
Gloucester at Peabody, 7
Boston English at Manch. Essex, 7
Winthrop at Danvers, 7
Lynn English at Salem, 7
Masconomet at Amesbury, 7
Gr. Lowell at Essex Tech, 7
Somerville at St. John’s Prep, 7
Classical at Revere, 7
No. Reading at Newburyport, 7
Triton at Georgetown, 7
Malden at Lynnfield, 7
Saturday games
Marblehead at Saugus, 11 a.m.
Swampscott at Beverly, 1
Pentucket at Ham-Wenham, 1
Pingree at St. Paul’s, 2:30
Fantasy StandoutS
Name, School Pts.
C. Fahey, Pingree 36
M. Mulumba, Beverly 34
B. Stevens, Pingree 32
G. Inzana, Swamp. 30
R. Canova, Danvers 28
(based on standard PPR scoring)
CENTURY CLUB
Rushing
Player, School Att. Yards TD
R. Canova, Danvers 13 165 2
M. Mulumba, Beverly 19 162 2
B. Stevens, Pingree 8 119 2
W. Hunter, Masco 15 116 2
D. January, Swamp. 11 116 1
J. Guy, St. John’s 20 113 2
C. Terry, Ipswich 20 101 1
Passing
Player, School PC PA Yards TD
C. Fahey, Pingree 10 16 225 3
J. Robertson, Marb. 6 7 191 2
G. Inzana, Swamp. 8 8 170 4
M. Crowley, St. John’s 10 13 163 1
I. Coffey, Ham-Wen 11 15 137 1
W. Levendusky, M-E 6 9 142 1
E. Lombardi, Danvers 5 7 109 2
S. Ciolino, Gloucester 11 15 100 0
Receiving
Player, School Rec. Yards TD
R. Monahan, Ham-Wen 5 115 1
standings
Northeastern Conference
NORTH
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Danvers 0-0 2-0 85 42
Beverly 0-0 2-0 42 13
Marblehead 0-0 2-0 74 20
Peabody 0-0 1-1 52 24
Swampscott 0-0 1-1 65 41
Gloucester 0-0 0-2 8 87
SOUTH
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Revere 0-0 2-0 62 8
Winthrop 1-0 1-1 29 27
English 0-0 1-1 40 51
Classical 0-0 1-2 82 126
Salem 0-0 0-2 8 87
Saugus 0-1 0-2 36 56
Cape Ann League
Kinney
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
No. Reading 0-0 3-0 118 47
Pentucket 0-0 2-0 62 26
Newburyport 0-0 2-1 61 72
Masconomet 0-0 2-1 40 41
Triton 0-0 0-2 20 45
baker
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Ipswich 1-0 1-2 60 81
Lynnfield 0-0 2-0 74 15
Ham-Wen 0-0 0-2 22 75
Amesbury 0-1 1-2 66 52
