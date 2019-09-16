Weekend results
Revere 38, Gloucester 8
Bp. Fenwick 34, Ham-Wenham 7
St. John’s Prep 34, Haverhill 14
Peabody 52, Salem 0
English 33, Swampscott 30
Marblehead 25, No. Andover 20
Essex Tech 12, Austin Prep 7
Pentucket 41, Ipswich 20
Lynnfield 43, Newburyport 7
No. Reading 35, Gr. Lawrence 20
Bedford 33, Saugus 30 (OT)
Classical 48, Brockton 40
Lowell Catholic 26, Georgetown 18
St. Mary’s Lynn 6, Boston English 0
Amesbury 36, Northeast 6
Weston 7, Triton 6
THIS FRIDAY’s games
Manch. Essex at Brighton, 6:30
Peabody at Revere, 6:30
Gloucester at Marblehead, 7
Swampscott at Salem, 7
Lynn Classical at Danvers, 7
Ipswich at Newburyport, 7
Ham-Wenham at No. Reading, 7
Malden Cath. at Masconomet, 7
Wilmington at Bp. Fenwick, 7
Saugus at Winthrop, 7
Lynnfield at Medford, 7
Cathedral at Georgetown, 7
Saturday games
Amesbury at Pentucket, 10 a.m.
Essex Tech at Whittier, 10:30 a.m.
Lynn English at Beverly, 1
Kingswood-Oxford at Pingree, 1:30
St. John’s Prep at Central Catholic, 2
Fantasy StandoutS
Name, School Pts.
J. Guy, St. John’s 38
T. Cronin, Marblehead 24
J. Robertson, Marblehead 23
A. Paulino, Peabody 21
Z. Palmer, Swampscott 18
CENTURY CLUB
Rushing
Player, School Att. Yards TD
T. Cronin, Marblehead 31 183 1
J. Guy, St. John’s 14 143 4
S. Ciolino, Gloucester 6 9 123 1
Passing
Player, School PC PA Yards TD
M. Crowley, St. John’s 5 6 144 1
J. Robertson, Marb. 12 15 133 3
A. DeNisco, Peabody 10 17 128 3
I. Coffey, Ham-Wenham 9 15 110 0
Receiving
Player, School Rec. Yards TD
None
standings
Northeastern Conference
NORTH
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Danvers 0-0 1-0 41 20
Beverly 0-0 1-0 21 6
Marblehead 0-0 1-0 25 20
Peabody 0-0 1-0 52 0
Gloucester 0-0 0-1 8 38
Swampscott 0-0 0-1 30 33
SOUTH
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
English 0-0 1-0 33 30
Revere 0-0 1-0 38 8
Classical 0-0 1-1 60 82
Winthrop 0-0 0-1 6 21
Saugus 0-0 0-1 30 33
Salem 0-0 0-1 0 52
Cape Ann League
Kinney
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
No. Reading 0-0 2-0 77 32
Pentucket 0-0 1-0 41 20
Newburyport 0-0 1-1 45 57
Masconomet 0-0 0-1 20 41
Triton 0-0 0-1 14 38
baker
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Ipswich 1-0 1-1 45 65
Lynnfield 0-0 1-0 43 7
Ham-Wen 0-0 0-1 7 34
Amesbury 0-1 1-1 60 31
