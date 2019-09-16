Weekend results

Revere 38, Gloucester 8

Bp. Fenwick 34, Ham-Wenham 7

St. John’s Prep 34, Haverhill 14

Peabody 52, Salem 0

English 33, Swampscott 30

Marblehead 25, No. Andover 20

Essex Tech 12, Austin Prep 7

Pentucket 41, Ipswich 20

Lynnfield 43, Newburyport 7

No. Reading 35, Gr. Lawrence 20

Bedford 33, Saugus 30 (OT)

Classical 48, Brockton 40

Lowell Catholic 26, Georgetown 18

St. Mary’s Lynn 6, Boston English 0

Amesbury 36, Northeast 6

Weston 7, Triton 6

THIS FRIDAY’s games

Manch. Essex at Brighton, 6:30

Peabody at Revere, 6:30

Gloucester at Marblehead, 7

Swampscott at Salem, 7

Lynn Classical at Danvers, 7

Ipswich at Newburyport, 7

Ham-Wenham at No. Reading, 7

Malden Cath. at Masconomet, 7

Wilmington at Bp. Fenwick, 7

Saugus at Winthrop, 7

Lynnfield at Medford, 7

Cathedral at Georgetown, 7

Saturday games

Amesbury at Pentucket, 10 a.m.

Essex Tech at Whittier, 10:30 a.m.

Lynn English at Beverly, 1

Kingswood-Oxford at Pingree, 1:30

St. John’s Prep at Central Catholic, 2

Fantasy StandoutS

Name, School Pts.

J. Guy, St. John’s 38

T. Cronin, Marblehead 24

J. Robertson, Marblehead 23

A. Paulino, Peabody 21

Z. Palmer, Swampscott 18

CENTURY CLUB

Rushing

Player, School Att. Yards TD

T. Cronin, Marblehead 31 183 1

J. Guy, St. John’s 14 143 4

S. Ciolino, Gloucester 6 9 123 1

Passing

Player, School PC PA Yards TD

M. Crowley, St. John’s 5 6 144 1

J. Robertson, Marb. 12 15 133 3

A. DeNisco, Peabody 10 17 128 3

I. Coffey, Ham-Wenham 9 15 110 0

Receiving

Player, School Rec. Yards TD

None

standings

Northeastern Conference

NORTH

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Danvers 0-0 1-0 41 20

Beverly 0-0 1-0 21 6

Marblehead 0-0 1-0 25 20

Peabody 0-0 1-0 52 0

Gloucester 0-0 0-1 8 38

Swampscott 0-0 0-1 30 33

SOUTH

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

English 0-0 1-0 33 30

Revere 0-0 1-0 38 8

Classical 0-0 1-1 60 82

Winthrop 0-0 0-1 6 21

Saugus 0-0 0-1 30 33

Salem 0-0 0-1 0 52

Cape Ann League

Kinney

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

No. Reading 0-0 2-0 77 32

Pentucket 0-0 1-0 41 20

Newburyport 0-0 1-1 45 57

Masconomet 0-0 0-1 20 41

Triton 0-0 0-1 14 38

baker

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Ipswich 1-0 1-1 45 65

Lynnfield 0-0 1-0 43 7

Ham-Wen 0-0 0-1 7 34

Amesbury 0-1 1-1 60 31

