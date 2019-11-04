Weekend PLAYOFF results

Manchester Essex 30, Georgetown 7

Masconomet 27, Newton South 15

Swampscott 55, Weston 6

Concord-Carlisle 28, Beverly 0

Danvers 41, Belmont 7

Marblehead 27, North Reading 7

Bishop Fenwick 35, Ipswich 0

St. John’s Prep 42, Lowell 13

Lynn Tech 34, Matignon 0

Revere 42, Dracut 6

Tewskbury 31, Lynn English 28

Winchester 28, Lynn Classical 22

Lynnfield 27, Newburyport 3

Pentucket 34, Somerville 0

Amesbury 39, Bedford 21

Gr. Lawrence 33, St. Mary’s 8

Weekend NON-PLAYOFF results

Gloucester 28, Boston Latin 27

Hamilton-Wenham 35, Winthrop 7

Pingree 33, Portsmouth Abbey 0

Arlington Catholic 47, Salem 6

Arlington 28, Peabody 14

Essex Tech 20, East Boston 7

Wilmington 14, Saugus 8

Watertown 21, Triton 19

FRIDAY’s PLAYOFF games

Division 1 North

Andover at St. John’s Prep, 7

Division 3 North

Winchester at Danvers, 7

Division 4 North

Marblehead at Melrose, 7

Division 6 North

Bishop Fenwick at Gr. Lowell, 6

FRIDAY’s non-PLAYOFF games

Wilmington at Gloucester, 6

Salem at Essex Tech, 6

Beverly at Lynn Classical, TBA

Peabody at Medford, TBA

Hamilton-Wenham at Watertown, TBA

Ipswich at Whittier, TBA

Saturday PLAYOFF games

Division 2 North

Masconomet at Lincoln-Sudbury, 1

Division 5 North

Swampscott at Pentucket, 1

Division 7 North

Latin Academy at Manch. Essex, noon

CENTURY CLUB

Rushing

Player, School Att. Yards TD

W. Hunter, Masco 21 152 0

B. Stevens, Pingree 15 150 2

J. Guy, St. John’s 13 120 2

R. Canova, Danvers 18 112 2

F. DeSisto, Gloucester 18 101 2

Passing

Player, School PC PA Yards TD

I. Coffey, H-W 15 21 299 4

G. Inzana, Swamp. 9 13 215 5

C. Fahey, Pingree 10 18 134 1

C. Wilson, Fenwick 7 11 103 2

J. Robertson, Marb. 8 13 100 2

Receiving

Player, School Rec. Yards TD

R. Monahan, H-W 9 180 3

T. Nowak, ME 4 102 1

standings

Northeastern Conference

NORTH

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

$ Danvers 4-0 8-0 228 128

Marblehead 3-1 6-2 236 109

Swampscott 3-1 6-2 244 80

Beverly 2-3 4-4 139 122

Peabody 1-4 2-6 127 120

Gloucester 0-4 1-7 42 318

SOUTH

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

$ Revere 4-0 8-0 299 112

Classical 3-1 5-3 260 178

English 3-1 5-3 290 149

Winthrop 2-2 2-6 133 219

Saugus 1-4 1-7 100 243

Salem 0-5 0-8 66 356

Cape Ann League

Kinney

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Pentucket 2-1 7-1 228 88

* Masconomet 3-1 6-2 187 104

* No. Reading 3-1 6-2 217 150

Newburyport 1-3 2-6 106 231

Triton 0-3 1-7 124 242

baker

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

* Lynnfield 3-0 7-1 235 123

Ipswich 1-1 3-5 200 215

Ham-Wen 1-1 3-5 197 216

Amesbury 0-3 3-5 223 200

* - Clinched league title

$ - Clinched at least share of league title

