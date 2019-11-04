Weekend PLAYOFF results
Manchester Essex 30, Georgetown 7
Masconomet 27, Newton South 15
Swampscott 55, Weston 6
Concord-Carlisle 28, Beverly 0
Danvers 41, Belmont 7
Marblehead 27, North Reading 7
Bishop Fenwick 35, Ipswich 0
St. John’s Prep 42, Lowell 13
Lynn Tech 34, Matignon 0
Revere 42, Dracut 6
Tewskbury 31, Lynn English 28
Winchester 28, Lynn Classical 22
Lynnfield 27, Newburyport 3
Pentucket 34, Somerville 0
Amesbury 39, Bedford 21
Gr. Lawrence 33, St. Mary’s 8
Weekend NON-PLAYOFF results
Gloucester 28, Boston Latin 27
Hamilton-Wenham 35, Winthrop 7
Pingree 33, Portsmouth Abbey 0
Arlington Catholic 47, Salem 6
Arlington 28, Peabody 14
Essex Tech 20, East Boston 7
Wilmington 14, Saugus 8
Watertown 21, Triton 19
FRIDAY’s PLAYOFF games
Division 1 North
Andover at St. John’s Prep, 7
Division 3 North
Winchester at Danvers, 7
Division 4 North
Marblehead at Melrose, 7
Division 6 North
Bishop Fenwick at Gr. Lowell, 6
FRIDAY’s non-PLAYOFF games
Wilmington at Gloucester, 6
Salem at Essex Tech, 6
Beverly at Lynn Classical, TBA
Peabody at Medford, TBA
Hamilton-Wenham at Watertown, TBA
Ipswich at Whittier, TBA
Saturday PLAYOFF games
Division 2 North
Masconomet at Lincoln-Sudbury, 1
Division 5 North
Swampscott at Pentucket, 1
Division 7 North
Latin Academy at Manch. Essex, noon
CENTURY CLUB
Rushing
Player, School Att. Yards TD
W. Hunter, Masco 21 152 0
B. Stevens, Pingree 15 150 2
J. Guy, St. John’s 13 120 2
R. Canova, Danvers 18 112 2
F. DeSisto, Gloucester 18 101 2
Passing
Player, School PC PA Yards TD
I. Coffey, H-W 15 21 299 4
G. Inzana, Swamp. 9 13 215 5
C. Fahey, Pingree 10 18 134 1
C. Wilson, Fenwick 7 11 103 2
J. Robertson, Marb. 8 13 100 2
Receiving
Player, School Rec. Yards TD
R. Monahan, H-W 9 180 3
T. Nowak, ME 4 102 1
standings
Northeastern Conference
NORTH
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
$ Danvers 4-0 8-0 228 128
Marblehead 3-1 6-2 236 109
Swampscott 3-1 6-2 244 80
Beverly 2-3 4-4 139 122
Peabody 1-4 2-6 127 120
Gloucester 0-4 1-7 42 318
SOUTH
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
$ Revere 4-0 8-0 299 112
Classical 3-1 5-3 260 178
English 3-1 5-3 290 149
Winthrop 2-2 2-6 133 219
Saugus 1-4 1-7 100 243
Salem 0-5 0-8 66 356
Cape Ann League
Kinney
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Pentucket 2-1 7-1 228 88
* Masconomet 3-1 6-2 187 104
* No. Reading 3-1 6-2 217 150
Newburyport 1-3 2-6 106 231
Triton 0-3 1-7 124 242
baker
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
* Lynnfield 3-0 7-1 235 123
Ipswich 1-1 3-5 200 215
Ham-Wen 1-1 3-5 197 216
Amesbury 0-3 3-5 223 200
* - Clinched league title
$ - Clinched at least share of league title
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.