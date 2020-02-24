The Gloucester boys basketball team made history on Monday night against Wakefield in the first round of the Division 2 North State Tournament.
With a wild, 83-71 win at the Smith Field House, No. 7 Gloucester now advances to the sectional quarterfinals for the second year in a row marking the first time in program history where the team has won a state tournament game in back-to-back seasons. “We picked a great time to play one of our best games of the season,” Gloucester head coach Khris Silveria said. “I was proud of the way everyone played. Wakefield played a good game and we were able to weather the storm and won with a complete team effort.”
Gloucester (13-8) had an answer offensively for everything No. 10 Wakefield (12-10) was throwing its way.
The visiting Warriors came out playing straight man-to-man, and the Fishermen went to senior captain Marcus Montagnino in the post, who scored 20 of his game-high 28 points in the first half.
Later in the first half, however, Wakefield switched to a box-and-one on Montagnino, and Gloucester continued to find ways to score.
The Fishermen had three players with 20 or more points as Montagnino led the way with 28 and 14 rebounds. When the Wakefield defense started showing him extra attention, however, his teammates stepped up as Byron Thomas had 21 points and got hot in the second quarter to give Gloucester a lead. Zach Oliver was the hot hand in the second half with 15 of his 20 points including 10 in a big third quarter effort.
Gloucester led by only four points, 60-56, heading into the final frame, but started to pull away with a great effort on both ends of the floor.
Wakefield struggled to score points on Gloucester’s man-to-man defense, which held the visitors to just 27 second half points, the same amount of points it scored in the first quarter alone.
Six clutch free throws from Montagnino, two big threes from Thomas, and big shots and free throws from Oliver saw the Fishermen lead by as much as 18 thanks to a 17-2 run in the frame where Gloucester turned a 63-60 lead into an 80-62 advantage.
“It was just great execution,” Montagnino said of his team’s fourth quarter effort. “Once they went box-and-one, we started dominating and we knew they couldn’t keep up the shooting pace they had in the first half. We just kept playing our game and everyone stepped up.”
The Fishermen had to weather an early storm as the Warriors came flying out of the gates with seven three pointers in the opening frame while knocking down 11 of their first 13 shots from the field in the first and early second quarters. Gloucester trailed by as much as 10, 33-23, in the opening minutes of the second quarter when the home team started to chip away at the lead. Three minutes later, Gloucester finished off a 14-1 run with back-to-back threes from Thomas to take a 37-34 lead. Wakefield would get it back to 44-44 by the time halftime rolled around.
“We had to weather that early storm, (Wakefield) was on fire early,” Silveria said. “But we knew they couldn’t keep that pace. We just kept playing our defense and eventually we started making stops. We hit some big shots early too to stay in it. We were playing well but if you get down by too much you can start to press and we never did that.”
Gloucester now turns its attention to the Division 2 North Quarterfinals, where it will travel to No. 2 Latin Academy (20-4) on Friday night (7 p.m.) in Boston. Latin Academy beat North Andover, 68-44 in its tournament opener on Monday night.
Division 2 North First Round
No. 7 Gloucester 83, No. 10 Wakefield 71
at Benjamin A. Smith Field House, Gloucester
Wakefield 27 17 12 15| 71
Gloucester 21 23 16 23| 83
W: Ryan Marcus 6-3-17, Chris Alden 5-1-15, Brett Okundaye 5-4-14, Quinn Bayers 4-0-11, Patrick Collins 3-2-8, Lucas Smith 1-0-3, Jeff DiFazio 1-0-2, Paul Holman 0-1-1.
G: Marcus Montagnino 5-18-28, Byron Thomas 5-6-21, Zach Oliver 6-4-20, Jack Patten 2-2-7, Jayden DelTorchio 2-0-4, P.J. Zappa 1-0-3.
3-Pointers: W, Alden 4, Bayers 3, Marcus 2, Smith; G, Thomas 5, Oliver 4, Patten, Zappa.
Halftime: 44-44.
Records: W, 12-10; G, 13-8.
