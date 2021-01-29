Moving up the Ladder

Gloucester boys hockey junior assistant captain Jack Costanzo became the 13th player in program history to reach the 100 career point milestone in last Saturday's 8-3 drubbing of Beverly.
'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif13Costanzo needed four points heading into the game and he got two goals and three assists to reach the century mark. With three more points in Wednesday's loss to Marblehead, Costanzo now has 104 points in just 48 career games. Now he has the chance to climb the ladder of the most prolific scorers in program history.
The junior center, who has already put up 13 points on just five games in the COVID-19 abbreviated 2021 season, is currently 12th on the program's all time scoring list, but he's 13 points away from moving into the top seven. Gloucester has eight games remaining on the 2021 schedule and who knows what the actual number will be as postponements and last minute rescheduling of games has been the norm this season.
If Costanzo keeps up his current scoring pace, where he is averaging a little under three points per game, he could surpass some of the program's greatest scorers this winter as Rob Parsons (105 career points), Ben Smith (109), Tom Salah (111), Steve Douglass (115) and Zak Borowski (116) are all within reach this winter.
If Costanzo sticks around for his senior season -- let's be honest, hockey players with that kind of talent are always on the radar of prep schools -- he could really move into elite company.
Only six players have scored more than 130 career points with E.J. Field being the most recent just last winter as he finished up with 131 career points. Andrew Fulford (134) and Jason Harrington (135) already finished in the 130's.
Only three players have scored more than 135 points in their careers at GHS in Mario Orlando (221), Darrell Seppala (215) and Paul Muniz (161). At his current pace, Costanzo could crack that top three if he gets a full senior season in. COVID-19 may have made the all time record a serious longshot, but he's already proven to be one of the most dynamic scorers the program has ever seen.
Freshmen making a huge impact
Fishermen head coach Derek Geary said during the preseason that his freshman class was talented enough to make an immediate impact on the team. Five games in and it turns out there was no hyperbole in that statement as Geary has seen six freshman earn key roles and they have all showed some serious potential.
Center Emerson Marshall has led the way with 11 goals in just five varsity games. His all around skill set was on full display as he scored a hat trick in his first varsity game and followed it up with four goals in his second.
Marshall has teamed up with Colby Jewell on the second line to form a potent combination as Jewell also has a hat trick to his name this season.
Brett Cunningham moved up to the second line and saw action with Marshall and Jewell this week and looks to continue to log big minutes. Joseph Orlando has also been seeing regular shifts while Chris LoJacono has been turning in solid play and regular shifts on the blue line.
Nick Tarantino has also impressed in goal as he earned a shutout in his first varsity start. He has made three starts for the Fishermen this season.
NEC parity
The season is just about at its midpoint for some teams and it looks like the NEC is ripe with parity.
Gloucester's most impressive win this season was a 2-1 win over Winthrop. That win became even more impressive when the Vikings turned around and split two games against Marblehead and beat Masconomet on Wednesday. Gloucester was knocked off by the Headers and will host Masco at Talbot Rink on Saturday.
Add Danvers to that mix and it looks like there are five teams that can all beat each other on any given day.
A conference champ may not be crowned this winter, but there will continue to be some serious competition at the top of the NEC, and all five of the aforementioned teams are hungry to beat each other.