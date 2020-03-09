N 300 teams convened on Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith, NH last month for the 11th Annual New England Pond Hockey Classic, and a Gloucester team was one of the most dominant in the field.
The New England Pond Hockey Classic is an outdoor amateur tournament featuring teams from all over the country to play in a three-day tournament. The tournament crowns a champion in 11 different divisions while 26 rinks are set up along the lake.
The Mugs, a group of Gloucester guys, competed in the 35-plus Shinny Division and took home the crown with a perfect 8-0 record. Shinny hockey is an informal type of game that features no goalie and a much smaller net to shoot at.
In the end, Gloucester's Adam Brown, Name Collins, Tony Frontiero Jr., Will Frontiero, Jason Harrington, Steve Militello and Rob Parsons along with Beverly's Roger LeBlanc dominated the competition, outscoring their opponents 71-20 en route to the championship.
The tournament almost did not even happen as a mild winter made the ice conditions less than idea. But despite a choppy surface, it was still safe to play on the lake.
The Mugs, which also won the tournament in 2018 with an undefeated record, breezed through pool play with a 4-0 record while outscoring their opponents, 46-12.
They then moved on to the knockout round where they ripped off four more wins, finishing up with a 6-3 win over the Sudbury Bulldogs in the championship game.
