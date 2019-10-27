The entire Northeastern Conference was on hand at Stage Fort Park on Saturday for the annual Northeastern Conference Cross Country Championship Meet.
In a packed field of runners, the Gloucester boys finished in seventh place in the nine team field with 177 points.
Marblehead won the boys race with 46 points, edging out second place Peabody (51) and third place Beverly (54). Beverly rolled to a win on the girls side with three of the top four finishers. The Panthers 20 points were 31 point ahead of second place Marblehead (51).
Nick Poulin was Gloucester's top finisher, placing 24th with a time of 17:23. Harry Pelosi was right behind him in 26th (17:42) with Max Littman in 33rd (18:04), Kyle Clifford in 44th (18:53 and Sam Ashwell in 50th (19:42).
Lillie Favazza led the Gloucester girls with a 28th place finish (21:56) with Kayla Pennimpede finishing 44th (25:07).
