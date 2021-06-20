The Gloucester baseball and Rockport softball teams both turned in winning regular seasons this spring. As a result, both teams were well represented on the Northeastern Conference and Cape Ann League All-Star teams.
Gloucester baseball, which won the Northeastern Conference North Division this spring for a second straight season and is set to host Triton in the Division 2 North First Round on Monday, had a pair of players named first team All Northeastern Conference in senior Zach Abbott and junior Jack Costanzo.
Abbott was once again Gloucester's staff ace. A power right hander, Abbott saved his best performances on the mound against the conference's best teams as he sports wins over Masconomet, Peabody and NEC South champion Marblehead. he is also one of Gloucester's most potent bats in the middle of the lineup.
Costanzo had a breakout year on the diamond, entrenching himself as Gloucester's leadoff hitter who regularly gets on base and wreaks havoc on the base paths. He is also a defensive standout at shortstop.
The Fishermen also had three players named NEC All-Stars in junior pitcher and outfielder Brett Moore, junior third baseman Zach Oliver and sophomore infielder/pitcher Zach Morris.
For Rockport softball, senior captain Taylor Frost and junior Kelsea Anderson led the way with first team All Cape Ann League nods.
Frost has been one of Rockport's best run producers in the middle of the order and is also a defensive standout in center field. Anderson, on the other hand, has established herself as one of the best pitchers in the Cape Ann League and is also a consistent run producer at the plate.
Senior shortstop Zoe Lucido and junior catcher Kylie Wheat were named CAL All-Stars for Rockport, which will be hosting Austin Prep on Monday in the Division 3 North First Round.